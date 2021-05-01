Model project planned in the Rheinaue : Panama Open Air Festival for those who test negative

The Panama Open Air Festival in Bonn's Rheinaue is to go ahead and take place in July as a model project. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The Panama Open Air Festival in Bonn's Rheinaue is to go ahead and take place in July as a model project. The only restriction: visitors have to take a Covid-19 test before entering the concert grounds.

The Panama Open Air Festival on the first weekend of July in Bonn's Rheinaue is to take place almost as normal with tens of thousands of visitors allowed. "As a municipality, you can register model projects with the state. This is what we have proposed to the city of Bonn, including a corresponding hygiene concept," says Sandro Heinemann from the event planning company Rheinevents.

Concretely, it looks like every visitor would have to take a PCR or rapid test before entering the grounds. "Since we now also operate rapid test centers, we can provide this service as well." In fact, last summer's festival, which was pushed back to September, was already supposed to follow this model. "At that time, it didn't work out because the rapid tests were not yet approved," Heinemann says.

The project would only fail if the city of Bonn estimates the risk potential to be too high and therefore does not issue a permit. "I could understand that, but so far the signals that we have received are very receptive." But the federal “emergency brake” would also stand in the way if it were extended beyond June. In that case, tickets would remain valid for the next event, as they have in the past. So far, however, only a few visitors have returned their tickets.