Parking in Bonn Parking problems leave tradespeople and care workers in despair

Care workers have also criticised the parking situation, especially in the city centre and Südstadt. Luz Florez is head of the home care service at Diakonisches Werk on Kaiserstrasse. "The situation is challenging for our home care services. Although we have special parking permits that allow us to park in residents' car parks or in restricted areas as long as we’re working, we have a problem. We can't find any free parking spaces." The parking pressure is enormous, especially in Südstadt. Then there are the construction sites. "We can't keep the planned interval between one patient and the next. We currently need one to one and a half hours more travelling time per shift during peak times." The people in need of care deal with this differently: ‘Some don't understand why we are late. Routines are particularly important for the elderly. We know that if we are not on time now, Mrs N. is already undressed and waiting in the bathroom to be washed by one of our team because she is always washed at this time,’ Luz Florez, explains. ‘We would like to see measures taken to relieve the pressure on us, such as opening up bus lanes or something similar.’