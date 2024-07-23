Parking in Bonn Parking problems leave tradespeople and care workers in despair
Bonn · Tradespeople and care workers are increasingly complaining about problems finding a parking space in Bonn. This is what those affected report and why the promised commercial car parking spaces are still a long time coming.
Dirk Weber is visibly desperate. For more than 40 years, he has run a shop for artists' supplies at Kaiserstraße 16. He stores the stock in a warehouse in Wachtberg. The problem is that Weber is no longer sure that he will be able to park his delivery van outside the shop to unload. There is now an absolute no-stopping zone in what used to be a no-parking zone on the opposite side of the road. And the short strip in front of his shop, where you can park with a residents' parking permit or for a fee, is usually occupied. His petitions to the council have so far come to nothing, he says. Weber is not alone with his problem.
Michael Salgert is the managing director of HiFi Linzbach on Adenauerallee and also no longer knows where the haulage companies that deliver his goods will soon be stopping. ‘ At the moment, they can stop to unload on the cycle path. Almost all delivery vehicles in the street do that,’ he says. But if the city actually implements its plans for a protected cycle path after the sinkholes on Adenauerallee have been renovated, ‘then our delivery vehicles will only be able to stop on the carriageway’. With the result that the cars will block the remaining one lane. Salgert hopes that the council will designate a sufficiently large delivery zone or commercial car parking space in front of his shop after all. The nearest officially designated delivery zone is more than 200 metres away from his shop. 'But that's far too far away from us and too short for the large vehicles, some of which supply us with loudspeakers weighing over 500 kilos. It is also constantly blocked by cars. ‘’It's absolutely crazy."
City employee looking into the situation
Back to Dirk Weber: around 20 years ago, he bought part of the land in front of his house on Kaiserstrasse from the city, he explains. Today, he would like to use it as a car park for his delivery van. ‘But I can only drive up when there are no cars in the parking lane,’ he explains. An employee from the city has looked at the situation on site, but nothing has happened so far. ‘I can't get a residents’ parking permit either, because I don't live in the building.’
Care workers have also criticised the parking situation, especially in the city centre and Südstadt. Luz Florez is head of the home care service at Diakonisches Werk on Kaiserstrasse. "The situation is challenging for our home care services. Although we have special parking permits that allow us to park in residents' car parks or in restricted areas as long as we’re working, we have a problem. We can't find any free parking spaces." The parking pressure is enormous, especially in Südstadt. Then there are the construction sites. "We can't keep the planned interval between one patient and the next. We currently need one to one and a half hours more travelling time per shift during peak times." The people in need of care deal with this differently: ‘Some don't understand why we are late. Routines are particularly important for the elderly. We know that if we are not on time now, Mrs N. is already undressed and waiting in the bathroom to be washed by one of our team because she is always washed at this time,’ Luz Florez, explains. ‘We would like to see measures taken to relieve the pressure on us, such as opening up bus lanes or something similar.’
Like Weber, Salgert and Luz, other tradespeople and craft businesses also complain about problems with finding a parking space, which are becoming increasingly acute. There is a so-called tradespersons’ car parking permit (Handwerkerparkausweis), so you can park in restricted or no-parking zones. However, this special authorisation is only valid if there is no other parking option available within a reasonable distance and only as long as you're on the job.
One solution was supposed to be designated commercial parking spaces. In spring, the city announced they would be creating several such spaces in the Südstadt and Kessenich as part of a pilot project. The background to this is that the cities of Bonn and Cologne, in coordination with the Cologne Chamber of Skilled Crafts and the Bonn/Rhein-Sieg District Skilled Crafts Association, agreed to set up standardised commercial car parking spaces. At the time, Bonn's press office announced that this joint project would take some time, so the city initially wanted to designate the first ones in its own pilot project.
Business car parks planned after the holidays
But nothing has come of this so far. Deputy city spokesperson Marc Hoffmann explains: ‘It is true that we had announced that we wanted to start the pilot project in the spring. After we published the initial ideas for the locations, we held local discussions with business owners, the retail association, the Chamber of Industry and Commerce and politicians, among others. We discussed a number of wishes and aspects and these led to changes at individual locations." At the same time, making and delivering the signage - tradespeople parking spaces have a uniform standard developed by the city of Bonn - had to be commissioned. ‘We plan to introduce commercial car parking spaces in the first few weeks after the end of the summer holidays,’ says Hoffmann.
"We hope that the commercial car parking spaces will now be implemented as quickly as possible.At the same time, we are also pleased that we have been able to coordinate with the city and businesses regarding the specific locations," said Sabine Blome from the Bonn/Rhine-Sieg Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK). "Unfortunately, according to the city, the holiday period is probably delaying the production of the corresponding traffic signs."
Original text : Lisa Inhoffen
Translation: Jean Lennox