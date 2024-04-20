Roadworks in Bonn and the region Partial closure of the Bad Godesberg tunnel for three hours
Bonn · Whether it’s on the autobahns, in the inner-city or having to do with the railroad infrastructure - there is a lot of construction work going on in and around Bonn. It’s causing traffic jams, delays and detours.
Three-hour partial closure of the Bad Godesberg tunnel
On Wednesday, April 24, construction work will be carried out in the tunnel in Bad Godesberg. According to the city of Bonn, the Koblenzer Strasse (B9) tunnel entrance in the northbound direction will be closed between 9 am and 12 noon. Motorists can use the Friedrichallee entrance instead during this time. The city administration asks that you follow the signs that are posted.
Historic bridge renovation on Budapester Strasse
Starting on Monday, March 11, the more than 100-year-old bridge on Budapester Strasse will be restored. It’s the bridge that crosses over the street called Florentiusgraben. For the duration of the work, Florentiusgraben in Bonn's city center will be partially closed. The southern staircase will not be accessible. According to the city, the work is scheduled to last until the end of October, 2024.
Arndstrasse will be closed in sections
On April 8, BonnNetz began expanding the district heating network in Bonn's Südstadt (south Bonn). The service provider wants to replace the main district heating pipeline on Adenaueralle at house number 102 in the direction of Arndtstrasse. The pipes will then be laid underneath Arndstrasse up to Niebuhrstrasse 44. Arndstrasse will be fully closed in sections while work is being completed. Pedestrians and cyclists should still be able to get to their homes. The work is scheduled to last until December of 2025.
Night-time closures at the Meckenheim junction
During the nights from Monday (22/23 April) to Thursday (25/26 April), between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., the overpasses from the A 565 coming from Bonn and Gelsdorf onto the A 61 in the direction of Koblenz at the Meckenheim junction will be closed.
Plittersdorfer Strasse will become a one-way street in April
Beginning on Tuesday, April 23, BonnNetz will be replacing the water pipes on Plittersdorfer Strasse in Bad Godesberg. This will take place over a length of 200 meters between Körnerstrasse and Beethovenallee, as announced by BonnNetz. For the duration of the construction work, it will become a one-way street. Drivers will then only be able to drive in the direction of Ubierstrasse. A detour route will be posted. The construction work is expected to last until mid-October.
Major construction sites continue for several months
Most of the major construction sites are for municipal sewer work and the gas, water and district heating network of Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB). Bornheimer Strasse is one of the most complex construction sites. Here, the entire pipeline infrastructure including district heating, gas, water and the energy supply, as well as telecommunications, is expected to be renewed through the end of the year.
