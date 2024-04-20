Roadworks in Bonn and the region Partial closure of the Bad Godesberg tunnel for three hours

On April 8, BonnNetz began expanding the district heating network in Bonn's Südstadt (south Bonn). The service provider wants to replace the main district heating pipeline on Adenaueralle at house number 102 in the direction of Arndtstrasse. The pipes will then be laid underneath Arndstrasse up to Niebuhrstrasse 44. Arndstrasse will be fully closed in sections while work is being completed. Pedestrians and cyclists should still be able to get to their homes. The work is scheduled to last until December of 2025.