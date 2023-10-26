Earth casts a shadow across surface of moon: Partial lunar eclipse to be seen over Bonn

On Saturday, October 28, a partial lunar eclipse will be visible over Bonn and the region. The full moon will enter the Earth's shadow at around 9:35 pm. According to the Bonn Observatory, the celestial event will reach its peak at 10:14 p.m., when nearly 13 percent of the moon will disappear into the darkness of the Earth's shadow. About forty minutes later, the moon emerges again from the Earth's shadow. It leaves the Earth's shadow at 00:28 (October 29).