Earth casts a shadow across surface of moon Partial lunar eclipse to be seen over Bonn
Bonn · The next full moon in October will be grazed by the Earth's shadow. The resulting partial lunar eclipse will be visible from Bonn and the region.
On Saturday, October 28, a partial lunar eclipse will be visible over Bonn and the region. The full moon will enter the Earth's shadow at around 9:35 pm. According to the Bonn Observatory, the celestial event will reach its peak at 10:14 p.m., when nearly 13 percent of the moon will disappear into the darkness of the Earth's shadow. About forty minutes later, the moon emerges again from the Earth's shadow. It leaves the Earth's shadow at 00:28 (October 29).
According to the Bonn Observatory, the entire duration of the partial lunar eclipse will be visible over the city of Bonn. Together with those who are interested, the Siebengebirge Observatory will hike up on the Drachenfels to this year’s Astronomy Day if the weather allows a good view of the night sky. There they will be able to observe the partial lunar eclipse together.
(Orig. text: Jasmin Kaub / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)