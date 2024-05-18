“Bermuda Triangle” party on Saturday Party to kick-start Bonn's nightlife

If you live in Bonn and want to dance the night away, you will probably head to Cologne. The choice of clubs is much greater there. But two event planners, Julius Klüver and David Statthalter, think that's really a pity. "It's not good for Bonn's nightlife if you go to Cologne to dance," says Klüver. When he studied at university in Bonn 16 years ago, there were twelve clubs in Bonn - today there are four. "I have the feeling that Bonn's nightlife is dying out," says the event organizer. "We want to show that there are not just parties for university students in their fields of study in Bonn, but also new approaches (to nightlife events).” That's why the two event planners are holding the “Fête du Bermudadreieck” (Bermuda Triangle party) on Sunday, May 19, for the second year in a row.