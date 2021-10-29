Ahr valley rail service : Passenger trains between Ahrweiler and Bonn will soon be running again

Work on the tracks of the Ahr valley train service in the town of Heppingen. Foto: Martin Gausmann

Ahrweiler/Remagen/Bonn Passenger trains will soon be running again between Ahrweiler and Remagen: The first train will run on November 8. The direct connection between Ahrweiler and Bonn will also be resumed.

Passenger trains will be running again on the stretch of the Ahr valley rail between Ahrweiler and Remagen. This is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 8. The first train of the RB39 line will leave Remagen at 4:41 a.m. on November 8 and is expected to arrive into Ahrweiler station at 4:59 a.m.. This will be the final stop. In the opposite direction, trains will start at 5:13 a.m. on November 8. The last trains leave Remagen at 12:11 a.m. for the Ahr valley and at 12:41 a.m. from Ahrweiler in the opposite direction.

On Saturdays, the first train leaves Remagen at 5:11 am, and Sundays at 6:11 am. There will be stops along the route at Bad Bodendorf and Bad Neuenahr stations. At Heimersheim station, it is not yet possible to board or disembark.

Besides the RB39 line, the RB30 line will also be running again on November 8, bringing the direct connection between Ahrweiler and Bonn back into service. Direct trains from line RB30 to Bonn will run from Monday through Friday at 5:13 a.m. and after that at 24 minutes after every hour from Ahrweiler station.

On Saturdays, the first direct train to Bonn departs at 6:24 a.m., on Sundays at 7:24 a.m.. At 8:24 p.m., it is the last departure time for the RB30. In the opposite direction, you can leave Bonn at 7:47 a.m. from Monday through Saturday and at 8:47 a.m. on Sundays and arrive in Ahrweiler 42 minutes later. In this direction, the last train runs on all days at 10:47 p.m.

Orig. text: Thomas Weber