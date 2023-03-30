Security bottlenecks expected Cologne/Bonn Airport Passengers can book time slots

Cologne/Bonn Airport is expecting 114,000 passengers over the Easter weekend. The airport announced on Wednesday that the peak holiday day would be Friday, 14 April. More than 30,000 travellers are expected to take off and land in Cologne/Bonn then. At Düsseldorf Airport, around 900,000 passengers are expected over the entire Easter holidays, which is 15 per cent more than a year ago. One good thing is that there will probably be no strikes at the airports. The industry is still suffering from the consequences of the Corona pandemic. At its peak, flight operations were drastically curtailed. Airports, airlines and service providers who, for example, provide staff for loading and unloading the machines, sent employees on short-time work or laid them off. Many looked for other work. When the travel restrictions were lifted, German citizens were again drawn to faraway places, the number of flights increased, but staff was hard to find.