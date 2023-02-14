Sankt Augustin : Passers-by find four dog corpses in discounter bags
Sankt Augustin Passers-by found four dog corpses in shopping bags on the edge of the pavement in Sankt Augustin last Friday and Saturday, 10 and 11 February. This was reported by the police. According to the report, the discarded animal corpses were lying in Ankerstraße/Dammstraße at the height of the footbridge over the motorway.
The first bag, a light blue cloth shopping bag from a discount grocery store, contained a dog carcass. According to the police, it was clearly visible on the roadside directly in front of the bridge. A passer-by found it on Friday morning.
On Saturday morning, another passer-by found another bag from the same discounter in almost the same place, but this time it was orange, the police said. The bag contained two dead dogs.
On Saturday afternoon, a fourth dog carcass was found in a paper bag from the same discounter, according to police. The time of the last dog's dumping can be narrowed down to between 3.40 and 4.15 pm.
According to the police, the dog carcasses, which were not injured on the outside, were of a small breed in the basic colours brown and black. The apparently young animals could not be assigned to any person and were taken away by the fire brigade. It is not yet clear how the animals died.
The police have started an investigation into the violation of the Animal Welfare Act and are asking witnesses for help in identifying the suspect(s). Anyone who can provide information on persons who were in the area of the footbridge with the conspicuous shopping bags at the time of the crime, or who knows of persons who kept young dogs in the past months and suddenly no longer have them, is asked to contact the police on 02241 541-3321. (Original text: ga / Translation: Mareike Graepel)