Sankt Augustin : Passers-by find four dog corpses in discounter bags

Passers-by found four dog corpses in shopping bags on the edge of the pavement in Sankt Augustin last Friday and Saturday, 10 and 11 February. Foto: dpa/Daniel Karmann

Sankt Augustin Passers-by found four dog corpses in shopping bags on the edge of the pavement in Sankt Augustin last Friday and Saturday, 10 and 11 February. This was reported by the police. According to the report, the discarded animal corpses were lying in Ankerstraße/Dammstraße at the height of the footbridge over the motorway.

The first bag, a light blue cloth shopping bag from a discount grocery store, contained a dog carcass. According to the police, it was clearly visible on the roadside directly in front of the bridge. A passer-by found it on Friday morning.

On Saturday morning, another passer-by found another bag from the same discounter in almost the same place, but this time it was orange, the police said. The bag contained two dead dogs.

On Saturday afternoon, a fourth dog carcass was found in a paper bag from the same discounter, according to police. The time of the last dog's dumping can be narrowed down to between 3.40 and 4.15 pm.

According to the police, the dog carcasses, which were not injured on the outside, were of a small breed in the basic colours brown and black. The apparently young animals could not be assigned to any person and were taken away by the fire brigade. It is not yet clear how the animals died.