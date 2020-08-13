Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz in Bonn : Patrol car with flashing lights and running siren hits tram

At Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz, a police car has been hit by a tram of line 66. Foto: Joshua Bung

Bonn At Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz in Bonn on Tuesday afternoon a police car and a tram of line 66 collided. Four people were injured. The police car was on the road with flashing lights and siren.

A tram of the line 66 collided with a police vehicle at Bertha-Von-Suttner-Platz late Tuesday afternoon. The 24-year-old driver of the tram, a 29-year-old police officer, and a 29 and a 22-year-old policewoman were injured. The tram driver suffered a shock. All passengers remained uninjured. The injured were taken to hospitals.

According to the current state of investigations, the patrol car had crossed Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz in the direction of the Kennedy Bridge at about 5.15 pm with the flashing blue light and siren, and had turned left across the rails immediately after the stop. It collided with line 66, which also went in the direction of Kennedybrücke.

The accident crossroads had to be temporarily closed. The patrol car was no longer operational and was towed away. According to the police, the property damage to car and train amounts to several tens of thousands of Euro.

For reasons of neutrality, Cologne police have begun investigations into the cause of the accident.