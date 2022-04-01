City gives prognosis : Peak cherry blossom time in Bonn is imminent

Foto: Meike Böschemeyer 9 Bilder So schön blüht es in der Bonner Innen- und Altstadt

Bonn The cherry blossoms in the Old Town of Bonn are just about in full bloom. The city has now issued a prognosis. Meanwhile, the city administration is preparing for the cherry blossom visitors.

On some streets in Bonn, such as Heerstrasse, the popular ornamental cherries are already partially in full bloom, while in other places in the Old Town many buds are still closed. According to information released by the city administration, the peak cherry blossom time is just about here. However, it remains to be seen what effect the cooler weekend temperatures will have.

For all those who already want to admire the natural phenomenon, the city will set up portable restrooms this Friday in the schoolyard of the Marienschule and at the corner of Maxstrasse and Breite Strasse. Should it become very crowded in the Old Town, there could be short-term closures for motor vehicle traffic.

