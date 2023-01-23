New branch in former Karstadt building : Peek & Cloppenburg looking for new staff in Bonn

The building is currently not open to the public after water damage to the power supply. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn For months, three floors in the building on Poststraße have been under reconstruction for the textile retailer. Now the opening seems to be in sight: Staff are being recruited to start on 1 March.

Now things are moving forward: the textile retailer Peek & Cloppenburg is looking for staff for its new location. For months, renovation work has been going on for P & C on three floors of the former Karstadt building on Poststraße. The opening now seems to be going ahead in spring.

For some days now, the Düsseldorf-based company has been offering jobs in Bonn on social networks and on its own website. For example, they are looking for a deputy head of the sales department, a head of the decoration department, cashier's staff as well as tailors and cutters. Start date according to the job advertisement is 1 March.

However, the building is not open to the public following water damage to the power supply in the basement. According to the landlord, the repair may take until the end of March, or beginning of April. The Aldi and DM drugstore stores will remain closed until then.

According to GA information, the university is in talks with the company that owns the building as a potential tenant for the use of the two top floors of the building. The university is looking for alternative quarters for the duration of the renovation of its main building, which is expected to take a decade. Among other things, it has already rented the commercial building on Poststraße that once housed Appelrath Cüpper.