Former Karstadt building in Bonn Peek & Cloppenburg opening delayed
Bonn · The Peek & Cloppenburg store coming to the former Karstadt building in Bonn city center was to open on Thursday but the opening has been delayed. This also has implications for Aldi and dm, located in the lower level.
Peek & Cloppenburg (P & C) had planned to open a new store in the former Karstadt building this Thursday but the opening has been cancelled. The information comes from both the fashion retailer and Aachener Grundvermögen, owner of the property, in response to inquiries. “Based on our current understanding, the conversion carried out by Peek & Cloppenburg is delayed due to the current insolvency protection proceedings, so that as of now, an opening can be expected in the summer," said Aachener Grundvermögen spokeswoman Sonja Nees.
The company leasing out the property has no information "that contradicts P&C's statement that it still plans to open a store in Bonn despite insolvency," said Nees. According to the current status, it is planned that both the discount grocer Aldi and the branch of the drugstore chain dm - both have their stores in that building - will open at the same time as Peek & Cloppenburg. Because of the interior work currently being carried out by P & C on the first floor, it is not possible to work on the areas in the basement separately.
P & C filed for insolvency protection proceedings in March. Pandemic and scaled-back demand from shoppers following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine caused sales to slump. When asked, the company said: "We are definitely sticking to our plans to open the Peek & Cloppenburg store in Bonn."
(Orig. text: Philipp Königs / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)