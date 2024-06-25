Changes for consumers Pension, cannabis, drinks lids: what's changing in July

The more than 21 million pensioners in Germany will receive a 4.57 per cent increase in their pensions on 1 July. This is a historic adjustment as pensions in both the east and west parts of the country will rise equally. A pension of 1000 euros will therefore rise by 45.70 euros. Additionally, disability pensions will see significant increases: 7.5% for pensions starting between January 2001 and June 2014, and 4.5% for those starting between July 2014 and December 2018. However, retirees with annual pensions exceeding €16,434 will be required to file a tax return.