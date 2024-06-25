Changes for consumers Pension, cannabis, drinks lids: what's changing in July
Service | Bonn · More money for pensioners, cannabis in clubs and fewer loose drinks lids. And the start of the summer holidays in North Rhine-Westphalia. This is what consumers need to know in July.
Both pensioners and debtors can look forward to having more money in their accounts in July - what else is changing in July? Here’s an overview of changed laws and changes that affect consumers.
More money for pensioners
The more than 21 million pensioners in Germany will receive a 4.57 per cent increase in their pensions on 1 July. This is a historic adjustment as pensions in both the east and west parts of the country will rise equally. A pension of 1000 euros will therefore rise by 45.70 euros. Additionally, disability pensions will see significant increases: 7.5% for pensions starting between January 2001 and June 2014, and 4.5% for those starting between July 2014 and December 2018. However, retirees with annual pensions exceeding €16,434 will be required to file a tax return.
Cannabis clubs
From 1 July, new regulations under the Cannabis Law will allow the establishment of cannabis clubs where members can collectively cultivate and distribute cannabis plants. Each club can have up to 500 members, but consumption within these clubs is prohibited. North Rhine-Westphalia could potentially host up to 3000 clubs, although the application process is complex and may delay their opening.
Construction disruptions
On 15 July, Deutsche Bahn will begin the general refurbishment of the Riedbahn, which connects Frankfurt and Mannheim. The line will remain closed until 14 December. Trains will be diverted and there will be rail replacement services. There will also be construction work on the highways in the region during the summer holidays. You can find an overview of roadworks in the region (in German) here.
The summer holidays begin in NRW and Rhineland-Palatinate
In NRW, the school summer holidays start on Monday, 8 July. In Rhineland-Palatinate, schools break up a week later, on Monday 15 July. The ADAC expects heavy traffic on the motorways heading south, but also towards the North and Baltic Seas, on the weekends leading up to these dates.
Drink cap regulations
To combat litter, from 3 July, loose caps on certain drink containers will be banned. This applies to single-use packaging made entirely or partly of plastic - such as juice cartons or disposable PET bottles with a volume of up to three litres.
Early detection of breast cancer
The upper age limit for free breast cancer screening for people with statutory health insurance will be raised from 69 to 75, effective 1 July. The new mammography centre Bonn Rhein-Sieg Euskirchen opened in Rheinbach in March.
Toll obligation for smaller vans
From 1 July, vehicles over 3.5 tonnes will be subject to tolls, extending the previous obligation which applied to vehicles over 7.5 tonnes.
Black box for cars
From 7 July, newly registered cars in Germany must be equipped with a so-called event data recorder. Like the black box on aeroplanes, data is to be stored that can be read out in the event of an accident for clarification purposes.
More money for debtors
Garnishment exemption refers to the legal protection that prevents creditors from seizing a portion of a debtor's income or assets. From 1 July 2024, debtors will have a little more money to cover their monthly living expenses. Instead of €1,402.28, at least €1,491.75 will now be protected from creditors. The new garnishment exemption table shows how the exemption amount increases if a debtor is liable to pay maintenance
Original text: Anja Wollschlaeger
Translation: Jean Lennox