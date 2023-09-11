American Club in Plittersdorf "People have been waiting years for this day"
Plittersdorf · After more than 20 years, the American Club in Plittersdorf finally once again opened its doors. It was a rare occasion that many people from Bad Godesberg did not want to miss.
On the "Tag des offenen Denkmals" (Open monuments day), a large number of people interested in the history of buildings were able to reminisce at numerous locations in the city of Bonn, in the surrounding region, and throughout Germany. This year, there was a real highlight: what was once the American Club on the banks of the Rhine in Plittersdorf. The building is located on the grounds of the Bonn International School and has not been accessible to the public for decades.
Ami Club closed in 1999
Until its closure in 1999, the American Club, fondly referred to as the Ami Club, was the go-to place for both formal and informal occasions for almost five decades. The New Year's Eve celebrations or the annual autumn ball of the "US Marines", an American elite unit, with military attaches from all over the world as guests, remain unforgotten. After the club closed, unknown persons gained access to the premises and used the walls for graffiti and skateboarders used the outside terrace or the entrance area. Others smashed windows and caused considerable damage to walls.
The building dates back to 1951
The club was built in 1951 as part of the HiCoG settlement Plittersdorf in the style of Midwest "Prairie Houses" in the USA. With its spacious 2,000 square meters and park-like open space, it represented the American way of life and was meant to be a symbol of international relation, promoting democratic values. America's then President Kennedy welcomed, among others, the first German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer to the "American Club". Anyone who wanted to know who was present at this legendary gathering in the early 1960s, as for example Manfred Reinsch did, was shown the guest list and menu on an information wall during the Tag des offenen Denkmals.
Hermann Schäfer gave talks
Professor Hermann Schäfer, former director of the Bonn Haus der Geschichte (House of History), had been engaged by the Montag Stiftungen (Monday Foundations) to give two talks during the afternoon, using historical photos in the context of the Bonn Republic to illustrate the significance of the club's grounds. Montag Stiftungen board member Karl-Heinz Imhäuser talked about the current plans for the building complex, among others to Klaus Wolf, deputy chairman of the board of trustees of the neighbouring Bonn International School. And employees of the Montag Stiftung, including Arevik Khachikyan and her husband Konstantin Scheffczyk, wanted to hear about the state of the building.
The pavilion is scheduled to open in three years
"In three years, the opening of the envisioned 'Open Embassy for Democracy' should take place," Imhäuser said. The former American Club is to become a "Zukunftsort" (location of the future) for democracy and the arts.
The Montag foundation founded a non-profit project company for this purpose. Bernd Op't Eynde from the office ulrich hartung gmbh answered visitors' questions. Visitor Cyrill Kuhlmann wanted to know what will become of the building. Conversion and renovation work is scheduled for the next two years. Photographer Jennifer Zumbusch has been working on a photographic portrait of the American residential estate in Bad Godesberg for two years. She was excited to now be able to take photos inside the building of the former "American Club" for the first time. In the course of her research into the club life of bygone days, she heard rumours that Elvis Presley had performed at a secret concert at the club. She said that she only lacks confirmation of this so far.
Ami Club had the best burgers
Visitor Ute Pientka had already passed by the club building many times, and now got her first opportunity to learn something about the room layout inside - only the access to the basement was blocked off. Visitor Jürgen Knees wanted to look inside to recall old memories from his school days at the former Bonn American High School. He remembered that as a child and schoolboy he could enter the building through a side door and get the best hamburgers prepared in the "Ranch" - much tastier than school lunch. Knees, whose father used to be a member of the editorial staff of the Bonn General-Anzeiger, also remembered the Kennedy visit, both at the American Club and at Bonn's marketplace.
(Original text: Alfred Schmelzeisen; Translation: Jean Lennox)