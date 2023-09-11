American Club in Plittersdorf "People have been waiting years for this day"

The Montag foundation founded a non-profit project company for this purpose. Bernd Op't Eynde from the office ulrich hartung gmbh answered visitors' questions. Visitor Cyrill Kuhlmann wanted to know what will become of the building. Conversion and renovation work is scheduled for the next two years. Photographer Jennifer Zumbusch has been working on a photographic portrait of the American residential estate in Bad Godesberg for two years. She was excited to now be able to take photos inside the building of the former "American Club" for the first time. In the course of her research into the club life of bygone days, she heard rumours that Elvis Presley had performed at a secret concert at the club. She said that she only lacks confirmation of this so far.