Great willingness to donate : People in Bad Godesberg raise money for Turkish and Syrian earthquake victims

Ferudun Sürül and Ismail Hosgören collected money before going to Friday prayers. Foto: Axel Vogel

Bad Godesberg Many fundraising campaigns for Turkish and Syrian earthquake victims have been launched in Bad Godesberg. The city of Bonn and the Zentrallager Sachspenden (central warehouse for donations in kind) are also providing information and help.

There is nightmarish destruction in the Turkish and Syrian earthquake areas. So far, more than 30,000 people are estimated to have died, and countless others have lost their livelihoods. The images of disaster have generated a wave of compassion and willingness to donate in Bad Godesberg. Here are some of the projects that you can support.

■ Godesberg Fatih Mosque Campaign: As early as Wednesday, the Godesberg mosque of the Turkish-Islamic Union (Ditib) was calling on social media for a collection campaign at Koblenzer Straße 107.

Blankets, children's clothes and nappies were to be handed in for direct transport to the Turkish earthquake region. Members of the mosque community, as well as numerous German non-Muslims, came with lots of goods, reports board member Ferudun Sürül. The rush was so great that the association had to stop the campaign after a few hours. "We could have loaded five lorries with donations for babies and children, so great was the willingness to help," says Sürül.

The team sorted the donations and packed them into a large van, which was dispatched to a private company in Troisdorf on Wednesday. This company had undertaken to drive two trucks with other donations to the disaster areas as fast as possible. The Godesberg congregation has now switched from from donations in kind to donations in cash and is joining the Cologne Ditib initiative, Sürül reports.

After Friday prayers on Koblenzer Straße last week, board members were asking for financial support for the disaster teams in the earthquake areas of the ten affected Turkish provinces. Women of the community sold homemade Turkish pizza on the mosque grounds to raise money.

■ Johenneskirche Flüchtlingshilfe (Refugee aid) campaign run by the protestant Johannes church congregation: The grief over the victims and the suffering of the earthquake disaster is also great among Godesberg families with a Syrian refugee background, who have been supported for years by the aid group of the protestant Johannes church congregation. "Without exception, all of them have reported about relatives in their old homeland who have been directly affected by the earthquake, some of them with very dramatic details. Many are extremely shocked and saddened," Christian Osterhaus reports about the Godesberg residents, many of whom had fled from the Kurdish areas and the region around Aleppo.

"They speak of dead bodies, terrible devastation, of relatives no longer being able to live in their destroyed flats, of no external help arriving so far," says the refugee helper.

"Some of our families have spontaneously donated from the little they have, and in some cases supported by their local sponsors," says Osterhaus. They have already transferred money directly to their relatives. The head of the refugee aid group has now decided to support the relatives of the new Syrian immigrants in the form of individual assistance. The group is therefore transferring donations for very specific, acute needs, initially for food, medical care and materials for repairing flats.

"We still have to collect the money for this," says Osterhaus. The presbytery of the congregation has also decided to rededicate its collection from the next four Sunday services to the campaign. "We assume that many people from Godesberg know and appreciate our many years of integration work and will again entrust us with their donations," says Osterhaus.

■ Bonnerie Café's initiative: "We are particularly concerned about the children who have been affected by the severe earthquakes and who have to suffer unbelievable hardship during this cold time of year," says café manager Metin Kocatepe. His team is collecting baby food, powdered milk and nappies every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bistro Am Fronhof 7. In cooperation with the Turkish consulate in Cologne and the Red Crescent relief organisation, a lorry will take these donations to the affected areas, says the owner. The Fronhof Galeria has kindly made a warehouse available for the campaign.

In the café itself, people willing to help can buy ready-packed bags of baby food and other donated products to go into the campaign. "We can issue receipts, so the donations are tax-deductible," the owner promises. So far, he says, schools and day-care centres have also contacted him and are currently collecting for the campaign. "The donations are needed in the long term and can be distributed in a targeted manner. Every packet of nappies or baby food counts," Kocatepe emphasises.

Contact: ☎ 01 63/23 16 08 9