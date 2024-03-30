In Bonn’s Altstadt People start to flock to the cherry blossoms

Volker Wulf (45) is standing with his two children Ida (8) and Fridolin (7) at the Marien School on Heerstrasse. But unlike most people who are out and about there, for once they are not admiring the cherry trees. It is the small schoolyard behind a little wall that has caught their interest. When asked about the annual flowering spectacle, they say that they live on Heerstrasse and are very proud that their neighborhood has become world-famous for its cherry blossoms. "I think it's great that cars won't be allowed to drive through here on the next few weekends. That will improve the beauty of the area even more," says Wulf, who is not a car owner.