Burglary in a specialist shop : Perpetrators snatch useless spoils at a Bonn menswear shop

The police are looking for witnesses to the burglary in Thomas-Mann-Straße. Foto: Jan-Oliver Nickel

Bonn As yet unknown persons have broken into a made-to-measure clothing shop on Thomas-Mann-Straße in Bonn. But the stolen garments are useless.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

To once be dressed in elegant made-to-measure clothes like Arsène Lupin, the master thief created by the French author Maurice Leblanc, and to pursue a life of crime. This may have been the dream of the burglars who smashed the glass door of bespoke Taylor Kuhn Maßkonfektion's shop on Thomas-Mann-Straße over Christmas and stole goods from the sales room. But it is doubtful whether the loot will have brought much joy under the Christmas tree.

When a passer-by notices the badly damaged entrance door of the made-to-measure clothing shop at around 3.10 a.m. on Boxing Day, it is already too late. The burglars managed to escape unnoticed from the shop with several items of clothing and measuring utensils. But the robbers certainly didn’t get what they had hoped for.

"They stole items used for measuring, not goods made for customers - total rubbish," says Ute Kopp, the branch manager of the Bonn branch. She thinks that the perpetrators just didn't know any better. "They probably weren't the brightest candles on the Christmas tree," says Kopp, who had been called out by the police on Boxing Day night.

Slip-on pieces instead of noble tailor-made suits

The men's outfitter works with templates, so-called slip-on pieces, suit components in different sizes, which customers try on to find out their correct fit. Only afterwards are the high-quality made-to-measure suits produced. The criminals are thought to have stolen some of these templates, among other things.

The damage cannot yet be calculated, but the shop is insured. "The smashed glass door may even be the main damage," speculates Kopp, who is unimpressed by the burglars. "I am an employee here. I was once burgled privately, and that was worse," she says, describing the psychological damage that victims of such crimes often suffer.

Will the loot itself become a clue?

According to the branch manager, before Christmas business was satisfactory, and even the burglary would not stop her from continuing to sell. In addition, further security measures would now be clarified with the landlord.

The chances of success of the police investigation are difficult for her to assess: "If the perpetrators are already known to the police, they will be caught, otherwise it will be difficult," she said. She added, referring to the nature of loot: "unless they're walking around in our slip-ons, which are embroidered."

Meanwhile, the police are hoping for tips from the public and are asking if anyone spotted any suspicious people or vehicles on Thomas Mann Street between 12pm on Christmas Eve and 3.10am on Monday night that could be linked to the burglary. Only in March of this year, the same street had been the scene of a robbery in which a perpetrator had injured the employee of a gold purchasing shop with a stun gun. Bonn police spokesperson Michael Beyer told the General-Anzeiger that that had been the only other burglary in Thomas-Mann-Straße in 2022. The street was therefore not remarkable in terms of these types of crimes.