Bonn police ask for tips Perpetrators with club rob man on the banks of the Rhine

Two as yet unknown men allegedly robbed a 26-year-old man on the banks of the Rhine in Bonn-Castell on Friday, 12 January. According to the police on Monday, the 26-year-old was walking along the Leinpfad at the corner of Welrichsweg at around 3.30 pm on the day of the incident when he was approached by two men. They allegedly threatened him with a baton and demanded that he hand over his wallet, which he did. The suspects then fled in the direction of Welrichsweg. The officers searched for the suspects in the immediate vicinity but were unable to find them. They are described as follows: