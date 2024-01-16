Bonn police ask for tips Perpetrators with club rob man on the banks of the Rhine
Bonn · On Friday afternoon, two previously unknown offenders robbed a 26-year-old man on the banks of the Rhine in Bonn. The police are asking for information.
Two as yet unknown men allegedly robbed a 26-year-old man on the banks of the Rhine in Bonn-Castell on Friday, 12 January. According to the police on Monday, the 26-year-old was walking along the Leinpfad at the corner of Welrichsweg at around 3.30 pm on the day of the incident when he was approached by two men. They allegedly threatened him with a baton and demanded that he hand over his wallet, which he did. The suspects then fled in the direction of Welrichsweg. The officers searched for the suspects in the immediate vicinity but were unable to find them. They are described as follows:
The first person was said to be around 20 to 25 years old, 1.75 to 1.80 metres tall and had a high-pitched voice. At the time of the crime, he was wearing a black jacket, a black hooded jumper, black trousers and a black scarf pulled up to his nose. The first suspect was carrying the aforementioned telescopic baton.
The second suspect is also estimated to be between 20 and 25 years old and around 1.70 to 1.75 metres tall. He was also wearing a black jacket, a black hooded jumper, black trousers and a black scarf pulled up to his nose.
Anyone who can provide information about the suspects or who observed the persons described is asked to contact the police on 0228/150 or by email at KK13.Bonn@polizei.nrw.de.