Lighting display in Königswinter : Petersberg shines the colors of the flag for NRW’s birthday

Since Monday evening, the rotunda of the Petersberg in Königswinter has been resplendent in the NRW state colors: green-white-red. Foto: Frank Homann

Königswinter This special birthday surprise is visible from afar: All over North Rhine-Westphalia, special places and buildings are bathed in green-white-red light, the NRW state colors: In Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district, the Petersberg has been aglow in these three colors since Monday evening.

It was not until darkness fell that the lighting display on the 331-meter-high Petersberg was fully visible on Monday evening. The rotunda of the historic site was illuminated in the NRW state colors of green, red and white and will remain so every evening through Thursday. Sitting high up on the hilltop over the Rhine, it can be seen from afar.

The reason for the display? Monday, August 23, marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The key cities of Bonn and Cologne are both located in NRW. Throughout NRW, 56 districts and independent cities are featuring the green-white-red lighting at historic landmarks, featured buildings and other places.