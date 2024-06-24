Ride remains closed Phantasialand leaves visitors in the dark after Talocan incident
Brühl · Even more than two weeks after an incident on the Talocan ride, the attraction at Phantasialand in Brühl remains closed. Visitors wait in vain for more information, as there is silence on all fronts.
Phantasialand in Brühl continues to keep quiet about the cause of an incident over two weeks ago, where the Talocan ride is reported to have wobbled. There is also no information forthcoming about further action being taken. The attraction remains closed, with no clear indication of when it will reopen. Enquiries from General-Anzeiger to Phantasialand have gone unanswered. The theme park’s website states only: "Due to maintenance work, Talocan is currently closed. Thank you for your understanding."
The city of Brühl, which holds regulatory oversight of the theme park, has also provided no information about the incident. According to the city authorities, there are regular inspections at the theme park every three years as it is considered a venue under special building regulations. "The city of Brühl has not been informed about the technical defect on the Talocan ride from 5th June 2024. Therefore, further questions cannot be answered," the authorities stated.
In the meantime, a video has emerged on social media purportedly showing the incident. It appears to show Talocan wobbling suddenly during the ride. However, it is not clear if the video was indeed recorded on 5th June.
"Huge bang" and screaming passengers
A visitor told the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger after the incident that there was a "huge bang" during one of the flips, and then the ride wobbled. The passengers reportedly screamed wildly, saying something was wrong. The safety personnel then guided all riders out of the ride.
A spokeswoman for the theme park commented on the incident: "We can confirm that on 5th June 2024, there was a technical defect with the Talocan attraction. The ride was immediately stopped, and all guests were able to leave the ride independently and without any problems. An evacuation was not necessary."
Talocan has been one of the most popular rides at Phantasialand for several years. The attraction involves a large gondola with 38 passengers secured in their seats, which is catapulted into the air by two supporting arms. During the ride, the gondola flips over multiple times, causing the passengers to turn upside down.
(Original text: Sarah Remsky; Translation: Jean Lennox)