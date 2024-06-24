Ride remains closed Phantasialand leaves visitors in the dark after Talocan incident

Phantasialand in Brühl continues to keep quiet about the cause of an incident over two weeks ago, where the Talocan ride is reported to have wobbled. There is also no information forthcoming about further action being taken. The attraction remains closed, with no clear indication of when it will reopen. Enquiries from General-Anzeiger to Phantasialand have gone unanswered. The theme park’s website states only: "Due to maintenance work, Talocan is currently closed. Thank you for your understanding."