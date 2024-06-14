Theme park in Brühl Phantasialand ride closed after incident
Brühl · After an incident last week, a ride at Phantasialand had to be closed. It is unclear when the attraction will reopen.
The popular Talocan ride at Phantasialand has been closed since an incident on 5 June. This was confirmed by the park at the request of "Der Westen". It is still unclear when the attraction will reopen. Despite several requests from the GA, the park could not be reached for comment.
Last week, a passenger told the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper of a "huge bang" during the ride. Security staff used an emergency switch to stop the attraction and closed it to further visitors.
The Talocan has been one of the most popular rides at Phantasialand for several years. It involves a large gondola with 38 passengers who are secured in their seats next to each other and then catapulted into the air by two support arms. During the ride, the gondola rotates several times over the heads of the passengers.
Original text: Constantin Graf
Translation: Jean Lennox