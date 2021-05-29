Amusement park in Brühl : Phantasialand will reopen on June 10

Phantasialand amusement park will reopen on June 10. Foto: Phantasialand

Brühl Phantasialand will be opening its gates once again. Starting June 10, both the theme park and the company's themed hotels will be open for business. But there are some restrictions in place.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

For more than seven months, roller coasters and other rides stood still, visitors could not stay overnight in the themed hotels, and the show curtains remained down. But now Phantasialand has unveiled its reopening schedule. The Brühl-based company said Friday that both the theme park and the three hotels will reopen their doors on Thursday, June 10. But some attractions may be subject to restrictions, the park added.

The prerequisite for opening under the new incremental plan of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia: the NRW-wide corona incidence must be below 50 (currently: 44.8). There are also restrictions on the number of visitors. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was already last year that Phantasialand opened on a restricted basis from the end of May to the beginning of November.

With the relaunch, the new theme world "Rookburgh" with its roller coaster "Fly" awaits visitors. According to the park, the "first flying launch coaster" and "longest flying coaster in the world" was opened in September last year after four years of construction. At that time it was in a so-called soft opening, a kind of test phase, which was ended by the lockdown in November. Now the new attraction is going into regular operation for the first time.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("mobilebanner_3"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("contentad"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

A flying coaster is a roller coaster where the cars are basically suspended under the track and the passengers assume a more or less prone position. The special feature now is that it is a "flying launch coaster"; the cars are not pulled up an incline, accelerating as they descend, but instead the acceleration is via a catapult launch, similar to the “Taron” roller coaster that was most recently introduced in the park.

In addition, “Rookburgh” also includes the new Charles Lindbergh Hotel with vaulted rooms designed in the style of airman's cabins. The new themed area is also home to the “Uhrwerk” restaurant, the “Zum Kohleschipper” snack-style sandwich shop and “Emilie's Chocolate and Candy Workshop”.

Phantasialand will also present the new show "Nobis" in the Winter Garden starting June 10.

Anyone wishing to visit Phantasialand must buy a ticket for a fixed day online in advance. Spontaneous park visits are not possible. For admission, an officially recognized negative test result (maximum 24 hours old) or proof of complete vaccination (at least 14 days old) or proof of recovery through a positive PCR test result of Covid-19 must be presented.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("mobilebanner_4"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("contentad_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

The theme park is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and holidays. All information and further details on the requirements for a visit to Phantasialand as well as regulations on masks, distance and hygiene can be found on the website (here in English).