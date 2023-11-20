New shows Phantasialand Wintertraum kicks off its new season
Brühl · Phantasialand is getting all dressed up for the cold time of year: Wintertraum (winter dream) starts in November, adorned with countless lights and featuring new shows. Here is all the information about the programme, tickets and how to get there.
When is it Wintertraum at Phantasialand?
The Phantasialand Wintertraum starts on 18 November. Until 28 January 2024, visitors can see shows, ride popular attractions in the dark and enjoy winter specialities. With a few exceptions, the theme park is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Wintertraum. On New Year's Eve, the park closes at 6 p.m., and it remains closed on 24 and 25 December and as well as on 1, 15 and 16 January.
What's new at Wintertraum?
A new addition to the usual concept this year is the "Lights of Memories" show. The interplay of light, music and fire takes place from dusk at various locations in the theme park. There is also a new ice-skating show: "Arctaris - The hidden World" takes visitors into a world between ice and snow. The show takes place in the Arena de Fiesta in the Mexico themed area.
What attractions and shows are there at Wintertraum?
In addition to the two new shows "Lights of Memories" and "Arctaris - The hidden World", visitors can also look forward to familiar shows and attractions. You can skate on the ice rink, whizz through the darkness on rollercoasters and enjoy a total of six shows with acrobatics, music and light shows. With a few exceptions, all shows are on every day; "Spectaculum Phnatastére" is not on on Mondays, " Der Goldene Faden" (the gold thread) takes a break on Tuesdays and "Arctaris" on Wednesdays. During the Christmas holidays in NRW, i.e. from 21 December to 5 January 2024, all shows (with the exception of the aforementioned ones) will be on every day.
Culinary delights are also all geared towards winter: Patrons can warm up with mulled wine, kale specialities and South African bunny chow at several food stalls in the park.
Which indoor and outdoor attractions are open?
With the exception of individual water attractions, all indoor and outdoor attractions are open as normal. With the early onset of dusk, the rides feel very different from normal. For instance, the Taron roller coaster rushes through the darkness and the Black Mamba through the glowing jungle.
How much do tickets for Wintertraum cost?
Tickets for Wintertraum are valid for one day and can only be purchased online. Regular tickets are available from 54 euros per person. On certain days, reduced rate tickets are on offer, especially if you book well in advance. There is no box office and no ticket sales on site. Tickets for the Phantasialand Wintertraum are available on the theme park’s website.
What is the best way to get to Phantasialand?
By car, the best way to reach Phantasialand at Berggeiststraße 31 to 41 in 50321 Brühl is via the A553 motorway (exit Brühl-Süd). There are two large car parks. The parking fee per car is 7 euros for the whole day.
The Phantasialand shuttle bus departs from the DB stop Brühl Bahnhof and the KVB stop Brühl Mitte. From 10.25 am to 2.25 pm the buses run every 30 minutes, from 2.25 pm once an hour and from 4.25 pm again every 30 minutes (departure time from Brühl railway station). The last shuttle bus departs at 7.25 pm. A return ticket costs 4 euros per person. Children up to one metre tall, people with visual impairments and wheelchair users travel free of charge if they present a valid disabled pass.
(Orig. text: Jasmin Kaub / Translation: Jean Lennox)