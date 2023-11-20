New shows Phantasialand Wintertraum kicks off its new season

In addition to the two new shows "Lights of Memories" and "Arctaris - The hidden World", visitors can also look forward to familiar shows and attractions. You can skate on the ice rink, whizz through the darkness on rollercoasters and enjoy a total of six shows with acrobatics, music and light shows. With a few exceptions, all shows are on every day; "Spectaculum Phnatastére" is not on on Mondays, " Der Goldene Faden" (the gold thread) takes a break on Tuesdays and "Arctaris" on Wednesdays. During the Christmas holidays in NRW, i.e. from 21 December to 5 January 2024, all shows (with the exception of the aforementioned ones) will be on every day.