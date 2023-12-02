People´s Choice Award Phantasialand “Wintertraum” wins award for most popular event 2023
Brühl · People across Germany put their votes in for theme parks in various categories. Phantasialand came out on top in the People’s Choice category with a total of 14 awards - including Phantasialand “Wintertraum” as the most popular event.
According to a poll, the Phantasialand “Wintertraum” (“Winter Dream”) is one of the most popular events held in a German theme park. The polling of theme park visitors is conducted by Parkscout magazine every year. Phantasialand Brühl won 14 awards in a total of twelve categories at this year's Parkscout Audience Awards, including the Phantasialand “Wintertraum” with its Christmas lights and shows. According to the magazine's website, over 60,000 participants voted this year.
The Brühl amusement park also scores points with the public when it comes to gastronomy and the most popular roller coasters. Phantasialand even had two roller coasters in the latter category. Taron came in first place and the F.L.Y. roller coaster second.
When it came to the overall ranking for the most popular theme park, Europapark in Rust came in first place and Phantasialand ranked second. Europa Park also came in first place for best value for money, followed by Phantasialand in second place. 3rd place in both categories went to Erlebnispark Tripsdrill in Baden-Württemberg.
