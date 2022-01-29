Vaccines made easy to get : Pharmacies to administer Covid-19 vaccinations from February 8

Foto: dpa/David Inderlied

Bonn/Region For some people who have been reluctant to get vaccinated up to now, the possibility of receiving a shot in a local pharmacy might reduce their hesitancy. Starting February 8, this will become an option.

Pharmacies will be able to offer Covid-19 vaccinations throughout Germany starting February 8. The intention is to simplify and broaden vaccination offers. Preparations for this have now been completed, said Gabriele Regina Overwiening, President of the Federal Association of German Pharmacists (ABDA).

Since January, pharmacists have been receiving training, and at the same time the technical basis has been created to electronically report the number of vaccinated patients to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

The remaining issues - vaccine quotas and the ordering cycle - have been resolved, he said. "Next week, pharmacies will be able to order vaccines for the first time so that they may administer vaccinations themselves. The first vaccinations can be given starting Feb. 8," Overwiening said. The offer is voluntary and intended to complement vaccination services offered in doctors' offices and vaccination centers.

"We want to reach those who have not yet been able to get vaccinated, for example, because organizing a vaccination appointment has been too time-consuming for them," the ABDA president said. "We're bringing in the low-threshold, nationwide services of pharmacies to support the federal government's vaccination campaign.”

The Covid-19 vaccination is the first vaccination that pharmacies across Germany can offer. Overwiening assured that they are extremely well prepared for this - and have have also received training for the unlikely event that first aid has to be provided due to a reaction to a vaccination.