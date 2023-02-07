Complaints about Bonn authorities : Phone calls to Bonn’s Immigration Office have been going unanswered for weeks

Phone calls to Bonn’s Immigration Office have been going unanswered for weeks. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn There have been a growing number of complaints from members of the public about the poor accessibility of the Immigration Office. The head of the office, Michael Wald, explains why it is currently almost impossible to get through by phone.

Heinz Schweden is fed up. He has been trying to get through to Bonn's Immigration for weeks – to no avail. It's about a surety for a refugee that he took out there years ago and now wants to end. "It simply can't be that in a city like Bonn, which is not an unimportant city, you can't reach the Immigration Office by phone at all," says the 87-year-old. The head of the office, Michael Wald, sympathises with him and others who are currently also complaining about the poor accessibility of his office. But there are reasons, he says.

Surety in the amount of 8000 euros

Schweden had let the young refugee live with in his house for four years free of charge, but she has now moved to Kassel to study, says Sweden. That is why he no longer feels responsible and wants his surety of 8,000 euros back. But so far, he has not made any progress. "Because of my age, I’m dependent on being able to reach someone at the city by phone," says Schweden. He can’t send an email because he does not have a computer.

Binnaz Öztoprak (SPD) is chairperson of the Integration Council. She, too, is currently hearing many complaints about long waiting times at the Immigration Office. One applicant has been waiting for an appointment for four months. He wants to invite his Turkish mother to visit him. "He sent his request by email, but never heard back," Öztoprak reports. She herself also had to wait five weeks because of a request. "Then, however, everything went perfectly." The Integration Council is now seeking renewed talks with the administration, she said. "Bonn is an international city. It can't be that the Immigration Office, of all places, is clearly so poorly staffed."

Immigration Office suffers from lack of skilled staff

Michael Wald understands people's frustration. But, he explains, "since last year, we have again been experiencing a drastic increase in customers." It’s not just refugees applying for asylum because of humanitarian reasons. "There are also many professionals and students from all over the world coming back after being away for a long time because of the pandemic." Bonn is "very much in demand" for this clientele as a location for the UN, the Dax companies Telekom and Post DHL, and the university, Wald explains. In the first half of 2022 alone, some 18,000 people applied for a residence permit in his office - as many as in the whole year before the pandemic.

The number of refugees in Bonn who have a temporary or permanent residence permit after applying for asylum is now up to 10,000. In addition, there are about 4,000 people from Ukraine who have received a residence permit without going through the asylum procedure.

Fewer refugees in Bonn than expected

Wald said far fewer refugees from Ukraine than expected have come to Bonn in recent weeks, otherwise the already tense situation at the Immigration Office would have been further aggravated. "There was an average of about fifteen people a week. We were expecting many more because of the cold spell and the energy problems there."

Like many other places, the Immigration Office is suffering from a shortage of skilled staff. "Although we have been able to gradually fill 20 positions with lateral entrants and graduates, there are still up to seven vacancies," Wald explains. In addition, there is a sick leave rate of around ten per cent among the 90 employees. But "Of course, I'm not satisfied either if our response times are too long." He points out that in urgent matters you can go to the open office hours without an appointment. "However, you then have to expect longer waiting times." So far, most problems have always been solved this way.