Photo project in Plittersdorf Photographer Jennifer Zumbusch captures images of the American settlement
Plittersdorf · Photographer Jennifer Zumbusch takes pictures of people and living spaces in the American settlement in Plittersdorf. The Bonn-based photographer wants to capture the spirit of the post-war years.
Photographer Jennifer Zumbusch seeks to find out what is left of the "spirit" of the legendary post-war years in the American settlement in Plittersdorf. Under the title "No Fence," the Bonn-based photographer embarks on a search for traces of the intermingling of nature and architecture after 70 years of settlement history, showing the neighborhood shaped by labor migration. So far, Zumbusch has portrayed 15 families and neighbors: Germans who are committed to the preservation of historical monuments in the settlement, French families who work in Bonn. At one family's home, she was allowed to photograph the Chinese New Year. Pictures are also taken of buildings and objects that make up the settlement. Among them is the historically listed Stimsons Memorial Chapel on Kennedyallee and a pink Vesper from France.
"I find the settlement with the many nations represented here exciting. It’s a good place where you can look for topics in the neighborhood," says Zumbusch. She likes to focus on people and their living spaces. "For me, the settlement is also a stage that people play on," she says. Many residents are proud of their neighborhoods and its history and want to show that. "Everyone has some stories to tell, there's a bit of a buzz," Zumbusch says. For example, the Hicog housing development, built by Americans in 1951, is said to have hosted a secret concert by Elvis Presley, and many a resident is said to have shaken hands with John F. Kennedy.
of the photo project about the American settlement can be seen until May 18 as part of the international “Photoszenefestival” (Photo Scene Festival) at the Kunstwerk in Cologne, Deutz-Mülheimer-Strasse 115. Zumbusch would like to publish a book of photos called "no fence-borderless neighborhood" next year. Until then, she wants to capture more images of the settlement with her lens. "Halloween is always celebrated in a big way in the settlement. That's when I'll be out and about with my camera," says the photographer.
(Orig. text: Niklas Schröder / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)