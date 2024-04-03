Artist Nicola Meurer returns home to Beuel Photographer seeks a new view of Bonn
Beuel · Nothing is as it used to be. Artist Nicola Meurer returns to Beuel after many years. And she is remodelling her home according to her own ideas. Her tool for this is the camera.
"I'd forgotten a bit about how beautiful Bonn is," says Nicola Meurer. For around 25 years, the photo artist, who was born and grew up in Beuel in 1968, only glimpsed the changes in Bonn when she visited her parents in Ramersdorf or Oberkassel.
Düsseldorf was the centre of Meurer's life until just over two years ago. After studying business administration in Bonn and Saarbrücken, she began her career as an economist there. When her father died at the end of 2021, she began the extensive renovation of his small half-timbered house in Oberkassel and soon decided to stay.
"If there is such a thing as a common thread in my life," she says in an interview with GA, it was her desire for creativity and freedom. Initially, she was able to realise much of what was important to her for several years in the flat hierarchies of large Düsseldorf advertising agencies. As a consultant, her clients benefited from Meurer's marketing expertise, but she herself was increasingly drawn to creation.
"I always envied the work of our graphic designers," Meurer recalls the times when designing brochures and logos seemed more interesting to her than developing marketing strategies. She started her own business in 2003. However, while marketing has remained one of her mainstays to this day, painting, graphic design and, above all, photography have taken up more and more space over the past twenty years. Early participation in exhibitions and awards confirmed her artistic creativity.
She has a wide range of things that she does, says Meurer, but unfortunately the art market usually demands that an artist specialises. Even though the wide range of her works, from drawing, painting and collage to photography, can be found on her website, her photographic art quickly becomes clear as the focus of her art.
New perspectives for the viewer
"Understanding the character of a building and bringing it to life through photography" is the title Meurer has given to her photo series "Urban Style - Stadtdessen" (Urban Style - City Instead). "The viewer is offered new perspectives to perceive the urban environment and the architectural structures that divide it," explains Meurer, adding that she places her personal perspectives in a new context through an "extraordinary colour scheme and composition".
At first glance, the many examples of outstanding architecture seem to have made it easy for Düsseldorf Meurer to visualise the extraordinary. However, just as Frank O. Gehry's leaning office towers in Düsseldorf's Media Harbour are presumably among the most photographed motifs in Düsseldorf, Meurer's photographic approach is less concerned with a true-to-life depiction of the whole and more with highlighting significant details, which she enhances with her typical graphic elements.
Meurer counters the refusal of a documentary image with the elements of photography and colour surfaces selected and arranged according to their aesthetic effect. The serial appearance of juxtaposed, high-gloss formats printed on Dibond creates an artistic tableau of a city for viewers of her works.
Reflection that appears abstract
In "Urban Style - Stadtdessen", it ranges from the seemingly abstract reflection of Düsseldorf's Dreischeibenhaus in a gently moving surface of the Hofgartenweiher pond to a strictly graphically framed fragment of Benrath Castle, whose baroque playfulness contrasts with the areas of colour surrounding the castle image. "By using colour and sometimes changing the perspective, I try to optimise the respective picture and draw attention to details that might not otherwise be in focus," says Meurer.
With the photograph "time flies", which was taken rather spontaneously and by chance at Beuel railway station, Meurer has made her first photographic excursions in her new home. Meurer denies the question of whether this picture indicates a caesura associated with her move from Düsseldorf to Bonn. She will continue to devote herself to the significant details of architecture. So far, however, she still lacks a "certain uniqueness" in Bonn's architecture. "The new buildings here are often quite massive blocks that are more reminiscent of the architecture of times gone by." But "with the right perspective and the right framing", she will also be able to capture exciting details in buildings such as those on Neuer Kanzlerplatz or the blocks opposite Bonn's main railway station. "I've already photographed the Post Tower and found great reflections on the congress centre," she sums up.
"It all seems a bit more difficult here," she adds with a refreshing laugh, "but I'm sure I'll find my motifs here." But for now, Meurer is interested in building up a similarly good network of artists, galleries and art venues in Bonn as the one she left behind in Düsseldorf. Her spontaneous participation in the 31st art exhibition of artists from Beuel and Mirecourt (see "Exhibition").
(Original text: Stefan Hermes; Translation: Mareike Graepel)