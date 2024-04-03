Artist Nicola Meurer returns home to Beuel Photographer seeks a new view of Bonn

With the photograph "time flies", which was taken rather spontaneously and by chance at Beuel railway station, Meurer has made her first photographic excursions in her new home. Meurer denies the question of whether this picture indicates a caesura associated with her move from Düsseldorf to Bonn. She will continue to devote herself to the significant details of architecture. So far, however, she still lacks a "certain uniqueness" in Bonn's architecture. "The new buildings here are often quite massive blocks that are more reminiscent of the architecture of times gone by." But "with the right perspective and the right framing", she will also be able to capture exciting details in buildings such as those on Neuer Kanzlerplatz or the blocks opposite Bonn's main railway station. "I've already photographed the Post Tower and found great reflections on the congress centre," she sums up.