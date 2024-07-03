Police ask for tips Pickpocket steals wallet from customer's jacket in Bonn
Bonn · A pickpocket has stolen a customer's wallet from his jacket in a sports shop in Bonn. The police have now published several pictures of the suspect.
An unknown man stole a customer's wallet from his jacket in a sports shop in Bonn. The wallet contained a three-digit amount, Bonn police announced on Tuesday. The suspect was recorded by a camera in the shop on Remigiusstrasse at around 3.15 p.m. on Tuesday, 6 February.
As the previous investigations had not led to the identification of the stranger, the images have now been published by court order. Anyone who can provide information on the identity of the wanted man is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department 15 on 0228/150 or by e-mail (KK15.Bonn@polizei.nrw.de).
(Original text: Christine Bähr; Translation: Jean Lennox)