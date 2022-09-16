New planting on Theaterplatz : Pigeon food destroys perennial bed in Bad Godesberg

Foto: Axel Vogel

Bad Godesberg The city had to have a new perennial bed planted at Theaterplatz in Bad Godesberg at a cost of 3500 euros. The second planting this year became necessary because of pigeon feed. Violations of the feeding ban are punishable by fines.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

At the beginning of September, the city had a new perennial bed planted on the stump of the old plane tree in the middle of Bad Godesberg's Theaterplatz. This is the second time this year that a landscaping company commissioned by the Department of City Greenery has been commissioned with this work. As reported, the first planting had taken place in spring. The mixed perennial plantings are laid out with a mulch layer of natural stone chippings. At first, this does not look too impressive. But the brightly-coloured plants soon grow, as already visible on Endenicher Allee or Hochstandenring.

Fines from 25 euros upwards

On Theaterplatz, however, pigeon food scattered in the bed led to so many seedlings that the company was "no longer able to save the perennial planting despite intensified care". Additional costs: 3500 euros. In this context, the press office once again points out the ban on feeding pigeons in the entire city area, which will also be punished. Anyone not complying with the feeding ban must expect a fine of 25 euros "if small amounts of food are distributed". The fines are higher if feeding is repeated or larger quantities of food are distributed.

There is a dovecote on the roof of the theatre in the immediate vicinity of the plane tree. It is run by the association "Bundesarbeitsgruppe Stadttauben" (National Working Group for Urban Pigeons). There, the pigeons are given species-appropriate food, which does not give them diarrhoea, and fresh water. The dovecote was deserted for quite some time because the pigeons found food elsewhere. The working group is in the process of reactivating it.

Dovecote at the theatre

The association considers the feeding bans imposed by many cities to be the wrong way to go, because they lead to the animals having to help themselves to leftover food and rubbish. Nevertheless, the members emphasise that it makes the most sense to settle the pigeons in coops: "Instead of in the pedestrian zone, 80 to 90 percent of the pigeon droppings now end up in the coop and are disposed of properly from there," the association informs on its website. In Bonn's city centre, the situation could improve at the bus station. Markus Schmitz from the press office had recently told the GA that a decision had been made to install a pigeon mobile (construction trailer) at the ZOB and that it was currently being installed.

On the Theaterplatz, the tree area will remain surrounded by a construction fence until further notice. Signs point out the ban on people accessing the area and feeding the birds. According to the city, the mixture of mulch and natural stone chippings creates good conditions for water to be stored in the soil. The perennial mixes flowered from spring until well into autumn. The planting of perennial beds is one of the "lighthouse projects in the award procedure for the 'Stadtgrün naturnah' (urban greenery close to nature) label". The perennials planted so far have been comparatively less affected by the dry summer than other plants.

Original text: Philipp Königs