Air travel : Pilots strike: Lufthansa cancels 800 flights for Friday

Lufthansa planes on the ground. Foto: AP/Matthias Schrader

Frankfurt/Main Lufthansa pilots have called for an all-day strike on Friday. The airline has been forced to cancel hundreds of flights. The effects will be felt for days to come.

Lufthansa is canceling almost its entire schedule on Friday because of the announced pilots' strike. Around 800 flights with an expected 130,000 affected passengers will be cancelled at the Munich and Frankfurt hubs, the company announced on Thursday.

It said the all-day strike would lead to a heavy impact on flight operations during the peak return season at the end of the school vacations in several German states. Flight cancellations were possible on Thursday, and also this weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

The companies Eurowings and Eurowings Discover are not affected by the call to strike and are expected to fly as scheduled. Lufthansa flights from non-German departure points will also take place, provided aircraft and crews are already abroad.

The Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union has called on the pilots of the core airline as well as the cargo subsidiary Lufthansa Cargo to go on a full-day strike.

Lufthansa: No understanding for strike

Lufthansa Chief Human Resources Officer Michael Niggemann called on the VC to return to the negotiating table. According to the statement, he said, "We lack any understanding for the VC's call for a strike. The employer side has made a very good and socially balanced offer - despite the lingering burdens of the Corona crisis and uncertain prospects for the global economy." He said the escalation was at the expense of thousands of customers.

According to Lufthansa, the VC's demands would increase personnel costs in the cockpit by 40 percent. Most recently, the company had offered an increase in basic monthly pay of a flat 900 euros. Based on a term of 18 months, this would result in increases of 18 percent for those just starting out and 5 percent for captains in the final grade, Lufthansa announced. A pilot just starting their career would then receive an annual gross salary of around 81,000 euros, regardless of the aircraft type, and a captain in the final grade would receive a basic salary of just under 289,000 euros.

It's about money, but also about Lufthansa's goals

In addition to 5.5 percent more money this year, the VC had demanded automatic compensation above inflation starting in 2023. In addition, there would be a new salary scale and more money for sick days, vacation and training. Over a two-year period, this would mean an additional burden of 900 million euros, Lufthansa explained. The VC did not want to comment on these figures.

"In order to avert industrial action, Lufthansa must present a significantly improved offer," explained VC collective bargaining boss Marcel Gröls. The official reason for the industrial action is the union's view that negotiations on a new collective pay agreement have failed. In the background, a conflict is also smoldering over the corporate strategy.

In the past, the VC had been guaranteed the number of 325 aircraft that could only be flown by the approximately 5,000 captains and first officers who were subject to the Lufthansa collective bargaining agreement. Lufthansa had terminated this agreement under the impact of the Corona crisis, but has now shown itself willing to revive the fleet guarantee. It remained unclear to what extent.