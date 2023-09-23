"60 seconds to napoli” Pizzeria opens in the former Residence Hotel in Bonn

The heart of the new restaurant is an “Izzo Forni oven“ that reaches a temperature of 485 degrees. With this degree of heat, the pizza takes just one minute to be ready. To make sure it tastes just like it did at Mount Vesuvius, the restaurateur has hired five pizza makers from Italy. “They still make the best pizza,“ explains Rudi Rödlbach, who prepared for the opening with his son Yanick Borowiak. Just as important as the special oven is the dough, he says. “Our dough proofs for at least 72 hours before it is worked on any further,“ Rödlbach says.