"60 seconds to napoli” Pizzeria opens in the former Residence Hotel in Bonn
Bonn · A new pizzeria called "60 seconds to napoli" opened on Friday in the former Residence Hotel in Bonn. In the same location fifty years ago, there was also a pizza and pasta place.
Around 50 years ago, the same space was filled with the smells of pizza and pasta. At that time, one of the first pizzerias in Bonn opened in one of the wooden stands near the railroad tracks on Kaiserstraße. People were able to enjoy some of the favorite dishes they had discovered while on vacation in Italy.
Starting this Friday, the pizza oven will once again be fired up at this site: “60 seconds to napoli“ will open its first branch in Bonn in the restaurant area of the former Residence Hotel. So far, there are branches of the pizzeria in Berlin and in the Ruhr area. "Now the people of Bonn can save themselves a trip to Naples," promises general manager Yanick Borowiak. He serves typical Neapolitan cuisine at Kaiserplatz. And that, of course, includes Pizza Napoletana.
The heart of the new restaurant is an “Izzo Forni oven“ that reaches a temperature of 485 degrees. With this degree of heat, the pizza takes just one minute to be ready. To make sure it tastes just like it did at Mount Vesuvius, the restaurateur has hired five pizza makers from Italy. “They still make the best pizza,“ explains Rudi Rödlbach, who prepared for the opening with his son Yanick Borowiak. Just as important as the special oven is the dough, he says. “Our dough proofs for at least 72 hours before it is worked on any further,“ Rödlbach says.
Before the new oven could be fired up, there was plenty for the team to do. The interior of the former hotel restaurant was renovated, the kitchen was brought up to date and the outdoor area was prepared. The restaurant now has 115 seats inside and another 190 or so on the large terrace.
A total of 25 full-time positions have been created and the employees are supported by a large team of part-time staff. “With our concept, high-quality ingredients and excellent service, we want to take the people of Bonn on a culinary journey to Naples,“ says Yanick Borowiak, thrilled about the opening of the pizzeria at Kaiserplatz.
Former Residence Hotel in Bonn: Prominent visitors once stayed there
Where pizza is now served, prominent guests once stayed. In 1989, the Residence Hotel opened on the corner of Kaiserstraße and Kaiserplatz. The GA reported at the time that Jacques Chirac stayed there on the opening day. In 2021, the hotel closed, as did the Bristol Hotel on Prinz-Albert-Strasse. Until its closure, the Residence Hotel had been operated by the Centro Hotels Group from Hamburg, which also operated the Bristol. The company said the closure of the hotel on Kaiserstrasse was due to Covid-related economic problems. Around 20 employees lost their jobs as a result. Before that, the Bristol had been closed, where around 35 employees worked.
While the Bristol is currently being demolished and the area redeveloped, new life has returned to the Residence Hotel. Following extensive renovation and modernization work, apartments for temporary living have been created in the building. Most of the residents are foreign students and young professionals. They are especially pleased that the rent includes electricity, water, heating and internet.
