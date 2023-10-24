Restaurant Guide Pizzeria "Piano" serves pizzas under vines
Plittersdorf · The number of restaurants, cafés, pubs, wine bars and bars in and around Bonn is large. The General-Anzeiger helps with the selection. This week we present the pizzeria "Piano".
Piano
Pizzeria and restaurant in Plittersdorf
Host
Since January 2023 Choschnav Youssef
Premises
Blüthner grand piano, counter and bureau in light wood. Simple and bright ambience with 30 seats
Outdoor catering
Idyllic terrace behind a hedge and under vines. Around 30 seats
Menu
15 pizzas, such as "Musica en vivo" with Manchego cheese, chorizo, olives and chilli 14 euros, tapas platter for two with prawns, salmon in batter, sardines, goat's cheese, Serrano and albondigas 35 euros, Argentinian entrecôte (250 grams) with rosemary potatoes and salad 27 euros, warm chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream 8.50 euros.
Drinks menu
Peters Kölsch (0.2l) 1.90 euros, Warsteiner Pils (0.3l) 2.60 euros, König Ludwig wheat beers (0.5l) 4.50 euros each. Eleven bottled wines (0.2l) from five euros, e.g. Pinot Grigio Valmarone from Cantina di Soave (Veneto) or Montepulciano from Cà del Moro (Abbruzzo) five euros each. Apéritif Black Hugo 7.50 euros
Special offers
On weekends live piano from 7 p.m.
Guests
Customers of all generations
Philosophy of the house
"The Piano is an island of tranquillity to escape the daily grind for a few hours and enjoy life," says Choshnav Youssef.
Opening hours
Tuesday to Saturday 5pm to 11pm, Sunday 12pm to 11pm. Closed on Monday.
Address
Wurzerstr. 7, 53175 Bonn-Plittersdorf, www.piano-bonn.de
Contact
Tel. (0228) 84 26 00 80
(Original text: Hagen Haas / Translation: Jean Lennox)