Sauna park, Christmas garden, Fairytale Winter at a castle : Places to visit during the winter months

The Christmas Garden in Koblenz. Foto: Michael Clemens

Bonn In winter we think of snow-covered hills and flatlands, Christmas markets and winter hiking trails: Winter is a time to relax and indulge. Here are some things to do and places to go in Bonn and the region this winter.

Christmas markets

The smell of mulled wine, bratwurst and potato pancakes is in the air again: Christmas markets attract numerous visitors to the city centers every year and usher in the pre-Christmas season. Whether it's the Bonn Christmas Market, the medieval market in Siegburg or one of the many spectacular Christmas markets in the Rhineland - the festive lights and many colorful stalls signal that winter is coming.

Sauna Park in the Siebengebirge Mountains

Wintery, snow-covered landscapes, saunas and cooling down with a jump in the snow. For many people, Finland and the Lapland region are symbolic of a classic winter. In the Siebengebirge, spa guests can try the natural Finnish forest sauna. Between sauna sessions, visitors only rarely have snow to cool off in, but they can enjoy the fresh forest air of the Siebengebirge with a view of the Lützbach stream.

Address: Siebengebirge Sauna Park, Dollendorfer Str. 106-110, 53639 Königswinter-Oberpleis.

Phone: 02244/92170,Saunapark Siebengebirge

Hike through the Bröl Valley to Winterscheid

Even if it is a bit colder in winter, some hiking trails are ideal for the cooler season. The circular hiking trail from Neunkirchen to Winterscheid leads past historic half-timbered houses, graceful hilly landscapes, Herrnstein Castle and a small wildlife park in the Eischeider Tälchen. Especially during light snowfall, the 15-kilometer hiking route delights winter lovers and offers a graceful view of the Bröl Valley.

Christmas Garden Koblenz

The Christmas Garden transforms the Ehrenbreitstein Fortress in Koblenz into a sea of lights. At the outdoor Christmas display, visitors can admire 25 light installations, ride the cable car and participate in a photo contest. For more info. and tickets, please visit website: https://www.christmas-garden.de/koblenz/

Dates: Nov. 17, 2022 through Jan. 8, 2023.

Address: Ehrenbreitstein Fortress, 56077 Koblenz, Germany.

Phone: 0261/92158470, Christmas Garden

Admission: from 17.50 euros (reduced-price tickets from 13 euros)

Christmas Circus in Bonn and Cologne

The Christmas Circus is back with a new show in Cologne's Zoobrücke. Highlights of the program are the award-winning clown duo Daris and Fumagalli, the clown trio "EquiVokee" from Ukraine and Chu Chuan-Ho, the world's best diabolo artist. In Bonn it kicks off on December 16, when the Christmas Circus opens its doors for the first time this year. This year’s show features a star director from the circus world, and Freestyle Motocross, Boomerang and Clownerie are among the various acts.

Dates in Cologne: December 2, 2022 to January 1, 2023, 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day.

Address: An der Zoobrücke, Cologne

Website: Cologne Christmas Circus: https://koelner-weihnachtscircus.de/

Dates in Bonn: December 16, 2022 to January 2, 2023.

Address: Pützchens Markt, Holzlarer Weg 24, 53229 Bonn, Germany.

Website: Christmas Circus Bonn: https://www.bonner-weihnachtscircus.de/

Winter Dream at Phantasialand

The Winter Dream at Phantasialand has been a popular destination for the whole family for years. Fairytale-like mythical creatures, roller coaster rides through the darkness and a sea of lights transform a visit to the theme park into a winter adventure.

Dates: Nov. 19, 2022, to Jan. 29, 2023, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: Berggeiststrasse 31-41, 50321 Brühl, Germany

Website: https://www.phantasialand.de/de/themenpark/wintertraum/

Admission: from 45 euros

Fairytale winter at Satzvey Castle

Visitors can experience a fairy tale day at the Fairy Tale Winter at Satzvey Castle. In February, the Snow Queen and many other fairy tale princesses will welcome visitors and invite them to experience frosty adventures.

Dates: February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023.

Address: An der Burg 3, 53894 Mechernich-Satzvey.