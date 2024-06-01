Around Bonn Places where you can pick your own strawberries
Bonn/Region · Strawberries taste best when they are freshly picked. You can pick them yourself at a number of fruit farms in Bornheim, Niederkassel, Troisdorf and Wachtberg. Here is a list of places where you can go to pick your own berries.
Bioland Apfelbacher farm in Bornheim
Certified organic strawberries can be picked at the Bioland Apfelbacher farm. The farm publishes the days and times for each week on its website: https://www.bioland-apfelbacher.de/hofladen/selbsternte.html
Current opening hours:
- Monday through Friday: 10 am to 6:30 pm
- Saturday: 10 am to 3:30 pm
When you come here to pick strawberries, you first need to have your empty containers weighed, and then you go out picking. Depending on the season, other types of fruit and vegetables can also be self-harvested on the farm. The farm advises people to come early on Saturdays, as experience has shown that strawberries are already sold out by midday.
Address: Tombergstrasse 1, 53332 Bornheim
Opening hours: The farm store is open from the end of April through September, Monday through Friday from 9 am to 7 pm and on Saturdays from 9 am to 4 pm.
Telephone: 02222/9271618
E-mail: hof@bioland-apfelbacher.de
Website: bioland-apfelbacher.de
Engels-Hof in Troisdorf and Niederkassel
You can pick your own strawberries at the Engels-Hof in Niederkassel-Rheidt. In Troisdorf-Kriegsdorf, this is expected to start as of August. Here are the opening times and locations:
- Niederkassel-Rheidt location: Marktstrasse/Am Erdbeerfeld, picking on Monday through Saturday from 8 am to 7 pm, on Sundays and public holidays from 9 am to 6 pm. Last admission is at 6:15 pm or 5:15 pm. The farm store there is open Monday through Saturday from 8 am to 7 pm, Sundays and public holidays from 9 am to 6 pm.
- Troisdorf-Kriegsdorf site: Offenbachstrasse, picking on Monday through Saturday 8:30 am to 6:30 pm, Sundays and public holidays 8:30 am to 6 pm. Last admission is always 45 minutes before closing time.
Besides strawberries, sweet and sour cherries, raspberries, currants, blueberries, blackberries, gooseberries, apples, plums and mirabelle plums, vegetables and flowers can all be self-picked at the Rheidt site, depending on the season.
Phone: 0171 4225740
E-mail: engelshof-troisdorf@t-online.de
Website: unser-engelshof.de
Schneiders Obsthof in Wachtberg
Schneiders Obsthof (Fruit farm) also offers strawberry picking in the fields.
Current opening hours:
- Thursday through Sunday: from 10 am to 5 pm
Address: Behind the barn store in Wachtberg-Berkum, Brunnengarten 1B
Telephone: 0228-55 09 92 10
E-mail: info@schneiders-obsthof.de
Website: schneiders-obsthof.de
Other farms offer home-grown strawberries in their farm stores or at sales stands in and around Bonn. The NRW Chamber of Agriculture provides an overview at Landservice.de.
Recommendations from GA readers
- Obstbau Hörnig, Hauptstrasse 110, Meckenheim, Tel. 02225 2324, daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Obstbau Felten, Am Rasselberg 1, Meckenheim, Tel. 02225 953623, Monday through Friday from 8 am to 7 pm, Saturdays from 8 am to 5:30 pm, Sundays from 9 am to 5:30 pm
This list does not claim to be exhaustive. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary. Is a self-harvesting farm missing from the list? Send us an email to online@ga.de.
(Orig. text: GA / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)