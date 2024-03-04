Traffic situation in Bonn Planned full closure of A565 at the weekend cancelled
Bonn · The planned full closure of the A565 at Endenicher Ei this weekend has been cancelled, says a spokesperson. For the next planned closure, a resident of the southern part of the city has a suggestion on how motorists from the city centre could get southwards a little faster.
The traffic situation in Bonn, especially in the city centre, has eased considerably as a result. This also applies to Adenauerallee (B9), where traffic jams were particularly long due to the trial of a separate cycle lane and only one lane for cars in each direction.
Monday morning traffic was quiet
On Monday morning, traffic on Adenauerallee flowed much more smoothly in both directions. It was only at Koblenzer Tor in the northbound direction that there were repeated traffic jams. Some employees of the Haus der Kirche on Adenauerallee, who depend on their cars because of the distance to their homes, told the GA that for the first time in days they were able to get to work via the B9 without major restrictions.
Traffic around Bonn also flowed smoothly on Monday. The motorway police reported that the traffic situation on the motorways in the region was currently "problem-free and exceptionally calm". Bonn's public transport company was also satisfied. "Most of our services are running smoothly again at the moment," said SWB spokesman Maximilian Mühlens.
As reported, the head of Bonn's public works department, Peter Esch, had cited the closure of the A565 motorway as the main reason for the congestion in Bonn, especially on Adenauerallee. To make matters worse, Lennéstraße is apparently closed from the Hofgarten southwards because of the huge construction site of the Studierendenwerk, which covers an area of around 6400 square metres between Kaiserstraße, Lennéstraße and Nassestraße. The shell of the Studierendenwerk building complex, including the new canteen, administration building and flats, is currently under construction. The site entrance with access road is on Lennéstrasse, which is thus closed in the southbound direction - and sometimes in both directions for larger deliveries by crane.
As a result, drivers from the two underground car parks Am Markt and the university can only exit via Am Hofgarten onto Adenauerallee, which in the chaotic traffic situation of the past few days has sometimes led to tailbacks right into the car parks, as those affected have told the GA.
Michael Forst, who lives in the Südstadt district and is a daily witness to the proceedings, wonders whether it might not be possible to open Lennéstrasse as an exit to Adenauerallee (see diagram) when the motorway is closed. He says he has observed that the construction site entrance is rarely used. "You could consider closing Lennéstraße only when large deliveries to the construction site are planned. This would allow traffic travelling south via Lennéstrasse and Arndtstrasse to flow more quickly," says Forst.
The junction of Lennéstrasse and Am Hofgarten is a bottleneck. At the moment, the southbound lane to Arndtstraße is closed due to construction work.
Company works with roadworks plan
Robert Anders, spokesperson for the Studierendenwerk, points out that the construction project is in the hands of a general contractor. "The company has of course drawn up a construction plan that has been approved by the city of Bonn," Anders explains. Surely such a plan could not be changed so easily for such a complex construction project. The city of Bonn did not respond to a request for comment by the time of going to press.
(Original text: Lisa Inhoffen and Philipp Königs / Translation: Jean Lennox)