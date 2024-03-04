Traffic situation in Bonn Planned full closure of A565 at the weekend cancelled

As reported, the head of Bonn's public works department, Peter Esch, had cited the closure of the A565 motorway as the main reason for the congestion in Bonn, especially on Adenauerallee. To make matters worse, Lennéstraße is apparently closed from the Hofgarten southwards because of the huge construction site of the Studierendenwerk, which covers an area of around 6400 square metres between Kaiserstraße, Lennéstraße and Nassestraße. The shell of the Studierendenwerk building complex, including the new canteen, administration building and flats, is currently under construction. The site entrance with access road is on Lennéstrasse, which is thus closed in the southbound direction - and sometimes in both directions for larger deliveries by crane.