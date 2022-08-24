Confederation presents feasibility study : Planners propose new buildings for major conferences in Bonn

For the 2017 World Climate Conference, the federal government had to have interim buildings erected in the Rheinaue to create space for 22,000 delegates. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The WCCB is too small for world climate conferences, as was shown at the Cop 23 in 2017. In a study, experts estimate the cost of two new buildings, which they consider necessary, at 350 million euros.

Two new buildings for large international conferences could be built in the federal city - in addition to the World Conference Center Bonn (WCCB). According to a feasibility study commissioned by the Federal Environment Ministry, the cost of the new buildings would be around 350 million euros (as of 2020). The federal government presented the study to the city administration in January 2021. Since then, nothing has happened.

No answer to concrete questions

The impetus was the World Climate Conference (Cop 23) in 2017, when 22 000 delegates discussed measures against global warming in Bonn. At short notice, the ministry had to have interim buildings erected in the Rheinaue, which is said to have cost around 50 million euros. "After this experience and against the background that the headquarters of the Climate Secretariat could again be expected to host a world climate conference at short notice, the Federal Ministry for the Environment had commissioned a feasibility study on conference facilities for up to 30,000 participants," explains a spokeswoman for the ministry.

For a "sustainable and permanent solution", the commissioned planning office proposes "the construction of two new buildings", according to the city administration. Where exactly, who should operate them and how the interaction with the WCCB should be designed: Both the ministry and the city leave concrete questions unanswered.

The fact that the feasibility study has long been available only recently became known through a major enquiry by the Bürger Bund Bonn (BBB). "The federal government and the city did not pursue these proposals at first, after the federal government at the time did not negotiate a supplementary agreement to the Berlin/Bonn Act with the Bonn region," writes the city in a communication document.

This refers to the Bonn Treaty, which is supposed to regulate the future of the second seat of government in Bonn. Former Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU) had blocked the necessary talks. Federal Construction Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD), on the other hand, who is responsible for Bonn-Berlin issues in the new government, holds out the prospect of an agreement on key points of the treaty before the end of the year. Bonn and the region have already told Geywitz topics they want to address in the treaty.

"This includes the further development of the UN and sustainability location," says city spokeswoman Barbara Löcherbach, as well as the "strategic expansion as an attractive location for international conferences." However, concrete projects have not yet been proposed to the minister.

Whether Bonn really needs new congress buildings is still unclear to the administration. That will have to be discussed in the negotiations, says Löcherbach. "It depends largely on which international conferences the federal government thinks and wants could be held in Bonn in the next few years.“

The Ministry of the Environment does not seem to attach too much importance to the feasibility study either. The spokesperson explains: "Whether the results of the study from 2020 are still reliable today after the far-reaching changes in international conferences due to the pandemic and the increasing digitalisation of the working world would have to be examined comprehensively.

Opposition angry about late information

The fact that Lord Mayor Katja Dörner only informed the council about the study after one and a half years infuriates the opposition. "It can be expected of the Lord Mayor that she has a clear position on a possible federal investment of 350 million euros," criticises BBB parliamentary group leader Marcel Schmitt. "What is of particular interest is whether the federal government expects the city to make a financial contribution, as it did with the WCCB, how many jobs could be created and where the new buildings can be constructed in a compatible manner.“

For Guido Deús, the process fits in with the "disastrous information policy" he accuses Dörner of. The CDU parliamentary group leader: "After almost two years in office, it is unacceptable that she is not fulfilling her legal obligation according to the municipal code." Werner Hümmrich also reacts indignantly: "I am surprised that we have not been informed further so far and that the issue is obviously not a high priority in the administration either," says the FDP parliamentary group leader.

The left-wing parliamentary group also says it does not have more information. "Whether such an expansion makes sense and can be financed in the long term depends heavily on the details of a possible agreement with the federal government," Holger Schmidt emphasises. The coalition partner SPD is optimistic: "With Klara Geywitz, a construction minister is in charge who has our city's interests in mind and who is pushing the negotiations on the Bonn Agreement," says parliamentary group chair Angelika Esch. "The status as a UN city is important for Bonn. If this can be achieved with additional conference rooms, solutions must be found and then negotiations with the federal government must take place.“

The Volt parliamentary group, the fourth coalition partner along with the Greens, would welcome "if Bonn can host very large conferences in the future with the help of the federal government".

Original text: Andreas Baumann