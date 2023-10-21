Shopping center in Bad Godesberg Planning continues for a larger Edeka on the Heiderhof

There is also an update from Eric Buschbell and his wife Yaritza, who run the popular ice cream café Bonner Eiszeit across the street. As reported, the Buschbells had made public their plans to get back into the hotel business in January and they were looking for a new tenant. Now they tell the GA: "Yes, we will plan to hold arts and culture events again through the coming year in the Eiscafé Bonner Eiszeit." However, their hotel project in Spain has solidified, he said. Finding a suitable tenant to take their place is proving much more difficult than expected. "Interested parties are coming in, but we also want the arts and culture part of the ice cream café to remain.”