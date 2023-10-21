Shopping center in Bad Godesberg Planning continues for a larger Edeka on the Heiderhof
Heiderhof · The construction site at a high-rise apartment building on the Heiderhof will be going away. Now the action turns to the shopping center where a new restaurant has opened and perhaps a larger Edeka is in the pipeline.
The three-year renovation of the high-rise buildings at Tulpenbaumweg 10 to 14 on the Heiderhof will soon be completed. "With the exception of minor remaining work, the work in the apartments and on the facade has been completed," explains Christoph Gügel, managing director of Arealis Immobilien KG, in response to a GA inquiry. The apartment complex has been made more energy efficient, building services and fire protection have been completely renewed, and all apartments have been modernized, Gügel explained. Work is still being done on the outdoor facilities, he said. "The construction period took longer than initially planned mainly due to the significantly expanded scope of work," the managing director said. "Rent adjustments will be made directly with tenants in due course.”
With the completion of the extensive refurbishment phase, there should also be some movement again in the Heiderhof shopping center on the neighboring Akazienweg. Both real estate complexes belong to the same owner. Asked about the owner's project plans for the parking lot next to the center, which were made public two and a half years ago, Gügel replied: "The development plans for the construction of a grocery store and residential development continues.” He added, ”because of the retail space, we are in negotiations which appear promising.”
This apparently means that the construction of a larger Edeka store plus residential units on the rear part of the parking lot on Akazienweg could now become a reality. As reported, policymakers had approved the basic plans from the investor in September of 2021. According to these plans, 1,000 square meters of retail space would be created, with a one- or two-story residential development above it. In order to be able to realize the plans, the city would have to sell some of its own property, on which there are currently 60 parking spaces. The surrounding land already belongs to the investor. One problem in 2021 was how to deal with the trees there.
The current Edeka store in the Heiderhof Center encompasses 725 square meters and is in urgent need of renovation, according to a statement from the city administration in 2021. In terms of size, it no longer meets today's requirements. The landowner planned to redevelop the space after the grocery store moved and wanted to get a drugstore there. In response to an inquiry, Barbara Hopmann, chairwoman of the citizens' association Heiderhof, said ”We do not have any new information on this and have not heard anything more.”
The association is pleased that the restaurant in the shopping center is finally open again as it had been vacant for a long time. It also contributes to the revitalization of the center. "From our point of view, it is well received by residents under the new ownership and is an enrichment for our district," Hopmann said. It is hoped that the restaurateur will establish roots there and that the restaurant will continue to be well frequented by residents.
Restaurant managers are satisfied
The fact that they were joyfully anticipated by the Heiderhofers is confirmed by the new tenant Sinisa Salatik. Together with his wife Rushika, the experienced restaurateur from Serbia has taken over the former pizzeria "La Strada" and named it "Da Sinisa". "We offer Italian home cooking like at Mamma’s." The chef cooks every dish fresh and without preservatives together with staff member Kevin Weinand. On the terrace, fresh herbs for cooking are growing in a plant cart. Many older Heiderhof residents, but also young families go in and out of the restaurant. The other day, a class from the elementary school visited to learn about cooking and being service staff. "In the run-up to Christmas, we will put a hut in the shopping center with mulled wine, eggnog and potato pancakes," promises Rushika Salatik.
There is also an update from Eric Buschbell and his wife Yaritza, who run the popular ice cream café Bonner Eiszeit across the street. As reported, the Buschbells had made public their plans to get back into the hotel business in January and they were looking for a new tenant. Now they tell the GA: "Yes, we will plan to hold arts and culture events again through the coming year in the Eiscafé Bonner Eiszeit." However, their hotel project in Spain has solidified, he said. Finding a suitable tenant to take their place is proving much more difficult than expected. "Interested parties are coming in, but we also want the arts and culture part of the ice cream café to remain.”
Orig. text: Ebba Hagenberg-Miliu
Translation: ck