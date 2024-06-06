Relocation to Endenich Monastery Plans for memorial and Nazi documentation center
Bonn · The plans for the new memorial and Nazi documentation center in an outbuilding of the Endenich monastery are becoming more concrete. A cost estimate is also available. What happens now.
The plans for the new memorial site, including the Bonn NS Documentation Center, are clearly making progress. It is to move from its current home in the former Viktoriabad on Franziskanerstraße to Endenich in a completely renovated and converted annexe of the former Benedictine convent at the foot of the Kreuzberg. The bottom line is that the cost estimate drawn up by the commissioned architects currently stands at around 9.1 million Euro gross. The majority of the sum is to be financed by federal and state subsidies. An application has already been submitted, as otherwise the deadline would have passed. Therefore, the political committees must now give the green light to the previous planning.
Even though some members of the Bonn district council, which was the first committee to deal with the administration's current memorial proposal last week, were annoyed that the proposal was tabled at such short notice, in the end everyone agreed to it. Because there is cross-party agreement on the matter, as CDU district councillor Arno Hospes emphasized. For Hospes, who grew up in Endenich and knows the monastery well, it is exactly the right place for the memorial. “It's good that the project is finally moving forward and that the memorial is to find a permanent home in Endenich.”
Fenja Wittneven-Welter is the cultural policy spokesperson for the SPD parliamentary group and also praised the planning: “This project is of great importance for the culture of remembrance and democracy education,” she said. Green Party cultural politician Roswitha Sachse-Schadt is completely on their side: “This is a very important and beautiful project.” Like Wittneven-Welter, she is firmly convinced that the funding for the construction, but also for the operation, will flow. According to the administration, the city's own contribution would be reduced to around 2.41 million Euro for the construction costs and 1.17 million Euro (net in each case) for the exhibition planning and construction if the funding is successful.
As reported, the administration had commissioned the architectural firm Waldorfplan Architekten Bonn with the planning in December 2022 following a council resolution. The firm then formed a planning consortium with Schweitzer architects. The primary aim is to preserve the former historical farm building complex of the monastery, into which the memorial is to move. “Martin Waldorf and I want to preserve the authenticity of the existing building and make it a tangible experience despite all the necessary renovations,” explained Schweitzer. That is why they planned, among other things, for the exterior walls to remain visible as a brick structure and not to be plastered or insulated. The windows are also to be retained and supplemented with new window constructions to improve the building physics. The checkroom, toilet facilities, storage and technical rooms are to be housed in a new basement.
The memorial will be accessible on all levels thanks to an elevator in a new tower-like staircase. Variable-use rooms are also planned for special exhibitions and events, among other things. A large, continuous event room on the top floor can be used for lectures and seminars, but also for group work and special exhibitions thanks to mobile installations such as partitions and movable walls. The complex will also house the offices for the staff of the memorial. As parts of the monastery are listed buildings, the planning is to be coordinated with the Lower Monument Authority in the further process. The buildings and land are owned by the Archdiocese of Cologne, which is why the city also had to commission a surveying office to divide the land and buildings for the purpose of leasing them under heritable building rights.
With the new location, the memorial is moving into a place where almost 500 Jews were interned for up to a year during the Nazi dictatorship before being deported to the extermination camps in Auschwitz and Theresienstadt, among others. The nuns who had previously lived there were forced to leave the convent within a short space of time. According to the concept, however, the memorial sees itself as a place of remembrance and documentation for all those persecuted by National Socialism. Focusing the new exhibition solely on the persecution of Jews is therefore neither desirable nor would it do justice to the institution's responsibility towards relatives and representatives of other persecuted groups, according to the submission.
The administration expects to commission the next planning phases in the second half of the year. The processing time is then expected to take another year. Once planning permission has been granted, the construction work is estimated to take two years.
(Original text: Lisa Inhoffen / Translation: Mareike Graepel)