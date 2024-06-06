Relocation to Endenich Monastery Plans for memorial and Nazi documentation center

The memorial will be accessible on all levels thanks to an elevator in a new tower-like staircase. Variable-use rooms are also planned for special exhibitions and events, among other things. A large, continuous event room on the top floor can be used for lectures and seminars, but also for group work and special exhibitions thanks to mobile installations such as partitions and movable walls. The complex will also house the offices for the staff of the memorial. As parts of the monastery are listed buildings, the planning is to be coordinated with the Lower Monument Authority in the further process. The buildings and land are owned by the Archdiocese of Cologne, which is why the city also had to commission a surveying office to divide the land and buildings for the purpose of leasing them under heritable building rights.