Shopping mall in Sankt Augustin Plans for outlet center in Huma make progress
Sankt Augustin · Many stores in the Sankt Augustin shopping center are still empty. But since two supermarkets opened their doors in the summer, more customers are finding their way back to Huma. Retailers are hoping that the opening of the outlet center in the fall will bring even more visitors.
The ground level of Huma is bustling on a Monday at lunchtime. A few customers are sitting at tables while eating lunch in front of the bakery. In the tobacco store, customers are queuing in front of the cash register, and people are coming in and out of the snack bar and delicatessen. "We're really happy and can't complain," says Kees Geerlings, Managing Director of the flower store Blumen Madeliefje. "And I think everyone in the building feels the same." Since the opening of the Aldi and Edeka supermarkets, he says a lot more customers have been coming in. It's always quiet in the mornings, says Geerling, but things really get going in the afternoon. "There used to be two of us working here on Saturdays, but for the last few months we've needed three employees to cope with the crowds," he says.
The tobacco store employee has a similar view: "Things have improved since Edeka opened," she explains. "The opening of Aldi and Edeka has done us good," adds her co-worker. She believes that every new store that opens is good for foot traffic. They have been through a long dry spell with many vacancies on her floor and that was sad. "The outlet, which is due to open in the fall, will certainly attract even more people - and from further away," she says. Then everyone will want to know what has changed. "The only question is whether it will stay that way," says the employee.
Manager of the shopping center, Nicolas Simmich is also pleased: "Visitor frequency has shown a positive increase," he says. According to him, the mall recorded an increase in foot traffic of nearly 30 percent over the year as a whole. "This was especially strong at street level, but was clearly noticeable on all floors.”
Very good Christmas business
Since its reopening in autumn of 2017, the Huma shopping center has offered space for 130 stores on a total area of 50,000 square meters. But the retail space is definitely not fully occupied. This is more noticeable on the upper level than at street level. Café Extrablatt is almost full and there are a few customers milling around in the entrance area. But it is much emptier at the back of the building. A few couples are out and about, mothers with strollers and the occasional senior citizen. Two women sit in the lounge area between closed stores, one of them engrossed in her book.
"Overall, it was very good Christmas business for us," says Christian Schumacher, divisional NRW manager at Thalia, and in charge of the Mayer'sche store in Huma. According to him, it is not just the new openings of the local stores that are responsible for this, but also the fact that many people enjoy coming to bookstores. "Since the opening, however, it is clear that the lower floor is much busier." All other retailers should also be able to benefit from this. "I myself have never seen the Huma Center as full as it was last year during the Christmas period," he says.
Outlet will hopefully attract people from Cologne
On the upper floor, one passes by a store with home accessories, a closed store and a nail salon and more closed shops. Those closed shop windows are covered with pictures of stores with cheerful sales clerks and customers.
When asked how many stores are vacant, Simmich says: "You have to make a clear distinction between the upper floor, where the outlet center will be built, and the street level and market level." After relocating the stores from the upper floor to the lower levels, there are currently only three spaces that still need to be put to a new use. "However, due to the significant increase in attractiveness, there is a noticeable demand, so that we can realistically aim for full occupancy," says the center manager.
In October of this year, an outlet center is to open on the third floor of the Huma shopping center in Sankt Augustin. Major brands are to launch their direct sales from there. Half of the space on which the outlet is to be built has already been leased, says Michael Haslinger, whose company is responsible for marketing the space. He is not allowed to name names, but: "If you look at the outlet landscape, you see the same names again and again. "The real mammoth task is not the leasing, but the relocation of the existing tenants," says Haslinger. That is why the conversion will be divided into several phases.
Before the outlet can open its doors, the rental space must be converted, he says. "Our rental partners have different requirements than the previous ones," he explains. Another challenge is that the conversion has to take place during regular business hours, in compliance with various regulations - such as fire safety requirements - and without disrupting the flow of customers. "Everything is going according to plan," says Haslinger. At least a large part of the outlet center will open in the autumn, if not the whole thing.
(Orig. text: Ines Bresler / Translation: ck)