Shopping mall in Sankt Augustin Plans for outlet center in Huma make progress

The ground level of Huma is bustling on a Monday at lunchtime. A few customers are sitting at tables while eating lunch in front of the bakery. In the tobacco store, customers are queuing in front of the cash register, and people are coming in and out of the snack bar and delicatessen. "We're really happy and can't complain," says Kees Geerlings, Managing Director of the flower store Blumen Madeliefje. "And I think everyone in the building feels the same." Since the opening of the Aldi and Edeka supermarkets, he says a lot more customers have been coming in. It's always quiet in the mornings, says Geerling, but things really get going in the afternoon. "There used to be two of us working here on Saturdays, but for the last few months we've needed three employees to cope with the crowds," he says.