Red rain on the way Plenty of Saharan dust on its way to Bonn

In the next few days, maximum temperatures of 25 to 26 degrees are expected in Bonn and the region. The warm and humid air will also bring Saharan dust with it. This will then be unloaded by rain showers on Thursday and Friday afternoon, according to Brandt. According to him, this time it was a "real load" of Saharan dust. This manifests itself in several grams of dust per square metre that fall to the earth's surface through the rain.