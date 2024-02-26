Kick-off for concert series Plenty of variety at Bad Godesberg's "Musik im Park 2024"

As Joachim Schäfer from the Bürger.Bad Godesberg association confirms, the bands for the open-air event "Musik im Park" in front of the Trinkpavillon building in the Stadtpark have already been confirmed. These bands will be on stage on Wednesdays starting at 7 pm: Steely Dan tribute band "Home At Last" on 29 May; "Bad Keys" on 5 June with rock covers; "Still Funky" on 12 June with soul funk pop; "Taste of Woodstock" on 19 June with music by Crosby Stills Nash and Young; "Soulfoul of Blues" on 26 June with blues; and "SuperVibe" on 3 July with jazz.