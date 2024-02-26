Kick-off for concert series Plenty of variety at Bad Godesberg's "Musik im Park 2024"
Bad Godesberg · The new concert year in the Godesberg Stadtpark has started. The programme ranges from jazz to rock.
The jazz sessions organised by the Bürger.Bad.Godesberg association have kicked off the new season. Helmut Both organises the events in the Trinkpavillon in the Stadtpark, which are attracting a growing number of music lovers. At the opening event on Wednesday evening, all the seats were taken when the "Philipp Kammer Quartett" gave an hour-long concert, followed by other musicians who provided great jazz entertainment. The jazz sessions will continue on 17 April and 21 August, 16 October and 18 December from 7 pm. Admission is free, but the organisation welcomes donations.
The "Musik im Park extra" series, which is also held indoors, will also continue. The acoustic folk duo Muckenpensel with Katja Muckenschnabl and Christian Pensel will be performing in the Trinkpavillon on Saturday, 2 March from 7 pm. Entry is also free here. The band "Rowi & Friends" will continue the Extra series with Beat from Bonn on Saturday, 6 April (7 pm). Further dates are planned for 7 September, 5 October, 2 November and 7 December, all on Saturdays from 7 pm in the Trinkpavillon.
As Joachim Schäfer from the Bürger.Bad Godesberg association confirms, the bands for the open-air event "Musik im Park" in front of the Trinkpavillon building in the Stadtpark have already been confirmed. These bands will be on stage on Wednesdays starting at 7 pm: Steely Dan tribute band "Home At Last" on 29 May; "Bad Keys" on 5 June with rock covers; "Still Funky" on 12 June with soul funk pop; "Taste of Woodstock" on 19 June with music by Crosby Stills Nash and Young; "Soulfoul of Blues" on 26 June with blues; and "SuperVibe" on 3 July with jazz.
As well as concerts, there are various other events such as film screenings with discussions, public talks, lectures, readings and themed sessions. The complete programme can be found at buergerbadgodesberg.de. The carillon is also played regularly in the Stadtpark. According to the association, if the wind is in the right direction, you can hear the glockenspiel as far as Muffendorf.
(Original text: Alfred Schmelzeisen; Translation: Jean Lennox)