Live gig in summer 2024 thanks to soccer star Podolski brings Backstreet Boys to Germany
Hockenheim · Backstreet's back! Cologne soccer player Lukas Podolski announced news on Tuesday that is likely to make many fans jump for joy: The Backstreet Boys will be coming to Germany for a concert in 2024 thanks to him.
Footballer Lukas Podolski has announced a huge news for all 90s fans and boy band fans: The Backstreet Boys will be performing at his "Glücksgefühle" festival, which will take place at the Hockenheimring from 12 to 15 September 2024. It is the only German concert that the boy band will perform in 2024. Over 100,000 visitors are expected at the festival, which will cover one million square metres.
Further musical highlights
In addition to the five Americans, there are other artists on the programme that are sure to attract many fans: In addition to the boy band, headliners include Die Fantastischen Vier, Shirin David, Kontra K, Wincent Weiss, Michael Schulte and Tokiohotel. Co-headliners include Avaion, Blasterjaxx, Creeds and Fritz Kalkbrenner. The programme also includes artists such as Amelie Lens, Boris Brejcha and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.
Tickets and camping
Both day tickets and tickets for the entire weekend can be purchased for the festival. Prices for day tickets start from 89 Euro. If you want to party on Friday and Saturday, you can buy a ticket for 189 Euro for both days.
Depending on the campsite, prices range from 65 Euro per camping guest to 85 Euro. Those travelling with a camper or motorhome pay between 49 and 65 Euro. The prices for camping facilities provided by the festival itself range from 259 to 899 Euro.
(Orig. text: GA / Translation: Mareike Graepel)