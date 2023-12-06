Live gig in summer 2024 thanks to soccer star Podolski brings Backstreet Boys to Germany

Footballer Lukas Podolski has announced a huge news for all 90s fans and boy band fans: The Backstreet Boys will be performing at his "Glücksgefühle" festival, which will take place at the Hockenheimring from 12 to 15 September 2024. It is the only German concert that the boy band will perform in 2024. Over 100,000 visitors are expected at the festival, which will cover one million square metres.