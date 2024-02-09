Weiberfastnacht in Bonn Police and emergency services say all was calm on Thursday night
Bonn · Police and emergency services report that things were rather calm on Thursday evening. The Bonn Event Sprinter will continue to be a meeting point for young people in the coming days.
It was very quiet for the police, fire and rescue services in Bonn through the early evening. They had been out and visible on the streets and city squares since the morning. "We had a very quiet shift", said police spokesman Michael Beyer.
As of Thursday morning, more than 300 police officers, including riot police from Bonn and Wuppertal, had been deployed to Beuel, Bonn city center and the Vorgebirge (foothills close to Bonn). "In the first ten hours of our big deployment, only four people were removed and banned from the area,” reported the police at 6:30 pm. One of these was an 18-year-old in Bornheim-Kardorf: he was inspected by police officers from Wuppertal because he had thrown an object into a crowd of people. He also had pepper spray with him which is prohibited. The police opened an investigation on suspicion of a violation of the Weapons Act.
According to the city's press office, the fire and rescue service control center also reported an "exceptionally quiet day so far". There were five call-outs for ambulances and paramedics. As of shortly before 5 p.m., three people had to be taken to hospital. Initial reports from security services also summarized the situation as: "very calm, very peaceful." Police and emergency services will give a final assessment on Friday, when the Carnival parties in pubs and event halls have ended.
The Bonn Event Sprinter team was on duty for the 18th time on Weiberfastnacht in Beuel, on location for teenagers and young adults. "This year, the target group was not on the banks of the Rhine, instead many young people celebrated at Beuel town hall," reported deputy city spokesman Marc Hoffmann. Staff took in alcohol and cigarettes from the youth, giving them fruit, snacks and much more in exchange. In conversations, they advised the young people to drink enough water and to eat something. Hot drinks and soups were also available at the Sprinter event on the banks of the Rhine.
Apparently, many young people are aware of the dangers of drinking too much alcohol. "During the discussions, it became clear that a large number of young people consume alcohol rather moderately," says Hoffmann. The team had received a lot of positive feedback about their services and the young people sought contact with them. By 3 p.m., 10.5 liters of alcohol in the form of beer, wine, sparkling wine and self-mixed drinks, along with a few packs of cigarettes had been exchanged.
The Bonn Event Sprinter is a joint service offered by Update, the specialist addiction prevention center of Caritas and Diakonisches Werk and the Evangelische Jugendhilfe Godesheim. It will continue to be deployed over the coming days, namely on Saturday at Friedlandstrasse for the Buschdorf parade, at Michaelshof for the Godesberg parade and at Heerstrasse for the Bonn Rosenmontag parade. (Orig. text: Bettina Köhl / Translation: ck)