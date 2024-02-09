Weiberfastnacht in Bonn Police and emergency services say all was calm on Thursday night

As of Thursday morning, more than 300 police officers, including riot police from Bonn and Wuppertal, had been deployed to Beuel, Bonn city center and the Vorgebirge (foothills close to Bonn). "In the first ten hours of our big deployment, only four people were removed and banned from the area,” reported the police at 6:30 pm. One of these was an 18-year-old in Bornheim-Kardorf: he was inspected by police officers from Wuppertal because he had thrown an object into a crowd of people. He also had pepper spray with him which is prohibited. The police opened an investigation on suspicion of a violation of the Weapons Act.