Manhunt after the explosion of an ATM machine : Police arrest four suspects in Bonn-Vilich

A number of police units were called to Bonn-Vilich on Thursday. Foto: Jörg Manhold

Vilich On Thursday, police arrested four occupants of a car in Bonn-Vilich after an ATM was blown up. The police searched for another suspect until late into the night.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

After a large-scale operation in Bonn-Vilich on Thursday, the police have ended the search for a suspect. Robert Scholten, spokesman for the Bonn police, reported in the morning that the search had been called off at around 3 a.m. early Friday morning. On Thursday evening, police stopped a car on Gartenstrasse, with several police helicopters flying overhead, and many police units responding. Four occupants of the car were arrested.

The men are accused of having blown up an ATM in Kroppach in Westerwald on Thursday night. The police were able to arrest two other suspects in the Rhine-Lahn district on Thursday morning.

The seventh suspect is still on the run. According to police, the man is said to have an “Arabic appearance” and was wearing a blue shirt and blue sweatpants. The arrested suspects, between the ages of 18 and 30, are to be brought before the Koblenz district court on Friday.

Orig. text: GA with dpa material