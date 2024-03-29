Asssault in Bonn's Hofgarten Police arrest suspect after knife attack on teenager

According to what is known in the investigation so far, the 15-year-old was walking along Regina-Pacis-Weg with a friend at 8:39 p.m. when the 19-year-old is said to have approached them near the temporary university canteen in front of the main building and ripped the headphones off the 15-year-old's head. When he then approached the attacker, the man is said to have suddenly stabbed the younger teenager with a knife. The friend of the 15-year-old rushed to help and the suspect ran off in the direction of Adenauerallee. He left the headphones behind, as well as the knife with which he had stabbed the 15-year-old.