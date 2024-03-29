Asssault in Bonn's Hofgarten Police arrest suspect after knife attack on teenager
Bonn · Following the knife attack on a 15-year-old in Bonn's Hofgarten, the police have arrested a 19-year-old. The suspect is a person who is already known to police.
Following the knife attack in the Hofgarten in Bonn, in which a 15-year-old was critically injured, the Bonn police have arrested a suspect. "The 19-year-old, who is a person already known to police, was brought before a judge in the afternoon, with the judge issuing an arrest warrant for aggravated robbery," said police spokesman Michael Beyer on Thursday. Investigators arrested the man on Wednesday and executed a search warrant at his home address, which had been obtained by the Bonn public prosecutor's office. "Evidence was seized in the process," said Beyer. So far, the suspect has not commented on the allegations.
Beyer explains that the investigating team tracked down the young man through extensive securing of evidence. The search has progressed fairly quickly as the crime took place just last Friday evening.
According to what is known in the investigation so far, the 15-year-old was walking along Regina-Pacis-Weg with a friend at 8:39 p.m. when the 19-year-old is said to have approached them near the temporary university canteen in front of the main building and ripped the headphones off the 15-year-old's head. When he then approached the attacker, the man is said to have suddenly stabbed the younger teenager with a knife. The friend of the 15-year-old rushed to help and the suspect ran off in the direction of Adenauerallee. He left the headphones behind, as well as the knife with which he had stabbed the 15-year-old.
The 15-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries to his upper body. But the teen was able to stabilize quickly and, according to the police, is still on the road to recovery. The police victim support team was also called in to help the 15-year-old after the attack.
(Orig. text: Nicolas Ottersbach; Translation: ck)