Smoke damage : Police assume arson after fire in Bonn hotel

On Monday morning, there was a fire in a hotel in the Langgasse in downtown Bonn. The police suspect arson. Foto: Ulrich Felsmann

Bonn A fire broke out in the lobby of a hotel in Bonn's Langgasse on Monday night. There was a serious smoke damage. The police now assume that the fire was caused by arson and are asking for information.

A fire broke out in a hotel in the Langgasse in Bonn early Monday morning. From an as yet unknown cause, it burned around 2:30 in the morning in the lobby on the first floor. There was a lot of smoke damage in the hotel. According to initial findings, it was arson, as the police announced at noon. Unknown persons are said to have started a fire at the reception.

The hotel guests were awakened by smoke detectors and had to leave the building. The fire department rescued a hotel guest with a ladder from his room as a precaution. No one was injured in the fire.

The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly and then ventilate the building. The building was not damaged in the fire.

The police asks witnesses, who might have seen something suspicious during the early hours of Monday, to contact the police at 0228/15-0.

