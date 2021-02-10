Unhappy about lockdown measures : Police break up Corona demo in Bonn

Protesters on the market square in Bonn. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn During a demo against lockdown measures, Bonn police issued „red cards“. Participants took to the streets because they see economy and trade in danger.

<div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> <div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

With pans and cooking spoons, pot lids and children's old rattles they protested against the lockdown: Around 60 people met on Monday evening on Bonn's market square to demonstrate against a threatened extension of the lockdown ahead of the planned meeting of state leaders on Wednesday. Under the motto "Make noise" they had arranged to take a "peaceful walk" through Bonn.

But it was not quite so peaceful: Around 8 p.m., the police and the city order service broke up the meeting after several „red cards“ had been issued. Demonstrators had refused to put on mouth-nose protection and had not observed distance rules, which is why their personal details were also taken. "I'm here because I'm afraid that the measures will be further prolonged, ruining the economy and trade," said one participant.