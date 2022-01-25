Guests try to escape via roofs : Police break up illegal party in Cologne
Cologne Police became aware of an illegal party in Cologne on Sunday because of an emergency call. When the officers wanted to break up the party, some guests climbed onto the adjacent roofs.
Police broke up an illegal party with dozens of guests in Cologne on Sunday. Some visitors managed to escape via the balcony on the first floor over adjacent roofs, the police announced in Cologne on Monday. The meeting had come to the attention of the police through the emergency services - because a party guest had collapsed after suspected drug consumption.
From the police's point of view, a lot happened during the operation: The police executed an outstanding arrest warrant and seized drugs, cash and a mobile phone. Charges were filed against 39 guests of the party for violating the Corona Protection Ordinance. (Original text: (dpa) / Translation: Mareike Graepel)