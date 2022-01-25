Guests try to escape via roofs : Police break up illegal party in Cologne

Police broke up an illegal party in Cologne on Sunday. (Symbolic image) Foto: dpa/Britta Pedersen

Cologne Police became aware of an illegal party in Cologne on Sunday because of an emergency call. When the officers wanted to break up the party, some guests climbed onto the adjacent roofs.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Police broke up an illegal party with dozens of guests in Cologne on Sunday. Some visitors managed to escape via the balcony on the first floor over adjacent roofs, the police announced in Cologne on Monday. The meeting had come to the attention of the police through the emergency services - because a party guest had collapsed after suspected drug consumption.