Lecture halls blockaded, controversial Hamas symbol Police clear pro-Palestinian demonstration at Bonn Uni

In addition to banners with protest slogans, the occupiers also hung a controversial Hamas symbol in the form of a red triangle from the windows of the university building. Middle East experts have repeatedly expressed criticism of this in recent weeks: Hamas was using the red triangle to mark war targets and Jewish people to be attacked, among other things. Pro-Palestinian activists, on the other hand, have distanced themselves from this interpretation of the symbol. Demonstrators also handed out leaflets in front of the building. In them, the lecture hall occupiers identified themselves as members of the protest camp at Hofgarten, which was disbanded at the end of May.